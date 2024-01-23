Technology News
Moto G04, Moto G24 With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G24 is priced at EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2024 17:54 IST
Moto G04, Moto G24 With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G24 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset

Highlights
  • Moto G04 features a single 16-megapixel rear camera
  • Both models have hole-punch display design
  • Moto G04 runs on a UniSoC T606 SoC
Moto G04 and Moto G24 were launched in Europe as the latest G-series handsets from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new handsets come with features such as a hole-punch display design, 90Hz refresh rate display, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Moto G04 is powered by a UniSoC T606 SoC, while the Moto G24 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. Both handsets are backed by 5,000mAh battery units.

Moto G04, Moto G24 price, availability

The price of Moto G04 starts at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange colours. The Moto G24, in contrast, is priced at EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is available in Blueberry, Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, and Pink Lavender shades.

Motorola confirmed that the Moto G04 and Moto G24 will hit the shelves in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks. Details regarding their India launch are yet to be announced by the company.

Moto G24 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Moto G24 ships with Android 14-based My UX and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits of brightness. The display has a hole punch cutout at the top to house the selfie shooter. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The available memory can be virtually expanded up to 8GB using unused storage.

For optics, the Moto G24 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology and a 2-megapixel macro sensor alongside a single LED flash. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset carries 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Moto G24 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and has IP52 splash resistance.

The Moto G24 houses a 5,000mAh battery bundled with 15W TurboPower (included in the box) charging. It measures 163x75x7.99mm and weighs 180 grams.

Moto G04 specifications

The Moto G04 offers a dual SIM slot and runs Android 14-based My UX. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and the panel gets a hole cutout for the front-facing shooter. Under the hood, the handset has a UniSoC T606 SoC, paired with Mali G57 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 8GB virtually using the additional unused storage.

For optics, the Moto G04 features a single 16-megapixel camera with LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the handset boasts a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It offers 64GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options are identical to the Moto G24. The Moto G04 also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a dust- and water-resistant design with an IP52 rating. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

THE Moto G04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It measures 163.49x74.53x7.99mm and weighs 180 grams.

Moto G04

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Moto G24

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Moto G04, Moto G24, Moto G04 Price, Moto G24 Price, Moto G04 Specifications, Moto G24 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
