Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 8a Design, Specifications Tipped via Alleged Retail Box; Could Offer 27W Fast Charging

Google Pixel 8a Design, Specifications Tipped via Alleged Retail Box; Could Offer 27W Fast Charging

Google Pixel 8a's alleged retail box suggests a G6GPR model number.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2024 17:20 IST
Google Pixel 8a Design, Specifications Tipped via Alleged Retail Box; Could Offer 27W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 8a is anticipated to get a 6.1-inch display

Highlights
  • Google is believed to announce the Pixel 8a at its I/O event in May
  • The retail packaging shows the phone in a black shade
  • It could run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC
Advertisement

Google started selling its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October last year. A less expensive version —Pixel 8a— is expected to debut in May as a successor to last year's Pixel 7a. The handset could feature a new processor and upgraded cameras and is expected to come with a design inspired by the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Ahead of the official debut, alleged images of the Pixel smartphone's retail box have leaked online, suggesting its model number, design, and specifications. The Pixel 8a is said to include dual rear cameras and might offer 27W wired fast charging.

Vietnamese user Hung Nv (via No name (@chunvn8888)) posted alleged retail box images of the Google Pixel 8a on a private Facebook group. The image suggests a G6GPR model number for the handset. The retail packaging shows the phone in a black shade with rounded corners similar to the Pixel 8 handsets. It appears to have a dual camera setup on the rear alongside an LED flash placed inside the visor-like camera module. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right side of the handset.

The design of the Pixel 8a appears to match what we saw on multiple leaked renders earlier. The retail box image suggests that the smartphone will support 27W wired fast charging.

Google is believed to announce the Pixel 8a at its I/O event sometime in May. The handset is expected to debut as a mid-range offering. The price of the Pixel 8 in India starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Pixel 8a is tipped to get a 6.1-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC. It is said to measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • High refresh rate display
  • IP67 rating
  • Wireless charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • One-day battery life
  • Limited storage
  • Heats up with camera usage
  • No bundled charger, slow charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 7a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4385mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 8, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8a specifications, Pixel 8 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
DePins: Where Blockchain Meets AI

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8a Design, Specifications Tipped via Alleged Retail Box; Could Offer 27W Fast Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Could Add a Blood Sugar Monitor to its Wearables Before Apple
  2. Moto G24 Power to Launch in India Next Week, Specifications Confirmed
  3. Google Pixel 9 Pro Breaks Cover via Leaked Renders; See Design
  4. Google Pixel 8a Design, Specifications Tipped via Alleged Retail Box
  5. Samsung Introduces a New 20,000mAh, 45W Power Bank: Check Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch Later This Year, Could Come in 3 Finishes
  7. Samsung Bets Big on AI With Galaxy S24 Series
  8. Infinix Note 40 Pro Leak Suggests 12GB RAM, 256GB Inbuilt Storage Variant
  9. Realme Note 50 Launched as Brand's First-Ever Note-Branded Smartphone
  10. Sony India Announces Discounts on Bravia TVs, Headphones, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify to Allow In-App Purchases for Subscriptions, Audiobooks on iPhone in Europe After March DMA Deadline
  2. Izi Mini X Nano Drone With 3-Axis Gimbal, 4Km Live Video Range Launched in India
  3. Oppo, Nokia Resolve All Pending Patent Disputes via Cross Licencing Deal
  4. Infinix Note 40 Pro Reportedly Spotted on FCC; Could Feature 12GB RAM, 256GB Inbuilt Storage
  5. Moto G24 Power India Launch Set for January 30; Teased to Offer 6,000mAh Battery, Helio G85 SoC
  6. Google Pixel 8a Design, Specifications Tipped via Alleged Retail Box; Could Offer 27W Fast Charging
  7. Apple Car Launch Delayed to 2028; to Arrive With Limited Self-Driving Capabilities: Report
  8. DePins: Where Blockchain Meets AI
  9. Asus Zenfone 11 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console; May Get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  10. Oscars 2024 Full List of Nominations: Oppenheimer Leads with 13 Nods
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »