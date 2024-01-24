Google started selling its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October last year. A less expensive version —Pixel 8a— is expected to debut in May as a successor to last year's Pixel 7a. The handset could feature a new processor and upgraded cameras and is expected to come with a design inspired by the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Ahead of the official debut, alleged images of the Pixel smartphone's retail box have leaked online, suggesting its model number, design, and specifications. The Pixel 8a is said to include dual rear cameras and might offer 27W wired fast charging.

Vietnamese user Hung Nv (via No name (@chunvn8888)) posted alleged retail box images of the Google Pixel 8a on a private Facebook group. The image suggests a G6GPR model number for the handset. The retail packaging shows the phone in a black shade with rounded corners similar to the Pixel 8 handsets. It appears to have a dual camera setup on the rear alongside an LED flash placed inside the visor-like camera module. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right side of the handset.

The design of the Pixel 8a appears to match what we saw on multiple leaked renders earlier. The retail box image suggests that the smartphone will support 27W wired fast charging.

Google is believed to announce the Pixel 8a at its I/O event sometime in May. The handset is expected to debut as a mid-range offering. The price of the Pixel 8 in India starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Pixel 8a is tipped to get a 6.1-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC. It is said to measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.

