Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G45 5G India Launch Date Set for August 21; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Moto G45 5G India Launch Date Set for August 21; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Moto G45 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 10:56 IST
Moto G45 5G India Launch Date Set for August 21; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto G45 5G is teased in blue, green and magenta colourways

Highlights
  • Moto G45 5G will feature a 50-megapixel Quad Pixel main camera
  • The handset will be available in an 8GB + 128GB option
  • The Moto G45 5G will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protectuinTh
Advertisement

Moto G45 5G will launch in India soon. The company has confirmed the launch date of the handset, while a microsite on a leading e-commerce website confirmed its design and colour options. The listing also revealed some key features of the upcoming smartphone as well. The phone will feature a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Moto G45 5G is expected to be an improved version of the Moto G34 5G, which was launched in the country in January this year. 

Moto G45 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colour Options

A Flipkart microsite revealed that the Moto G45 5G will launch in India on August 21 at 12pm IST. The design revealed in the microsite shows the phone with a vegan leather finish and in three colour options — blue, green, and magenta. moto g45 5g flipkart inline g45

The rectangular rear camera system of the Moto G45 5G is seen with two separate, circular camera slots arranged vertically alongside an LED flash unit. The right edge holds the power and the volume buttons. The bottom edge appears with a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto G45 5G appears with a flat display with slim bezels and a slightly thicker chin. The top of the panel has a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera sensor. The left edge of the handset is seen with a SIM tray slot.

Moto G45 5G Features

The Moto G45 5G will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. It is confirmed to be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The handset may be offered in other RAM and storage variants once launched.

For optics, the Moto G45 5G will get a 50-megapixel Quad Pixel dual rear camera unit. It will support Motorola's Smart Connect feature, which allows phones to pair seamlessly with other devices like tablets, PCs, and more. The microsite added that the handset will come with support for 13 5G bands.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G45 5G, Moto G45 5G India launch, Moto G45 5G design, Moto G45 5G specifications, Moto, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Concord's Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed, Season 1 to Launch in October
Moto G45 5G India Launch Date Set for August 21; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M35 Review: Budget Star
  2. Moto G45 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Allow Developers to Access iPhone NFC Functionality on iOS 18.1 in Select Regions
  2. Google AI Overviews Gets New Experimental Features, Expands to India and Six Other Countries
  3. Apple Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Tabletop Robotic Device With an iPad for Smart Home Automation
  4. iPhone 16 Leaked Hands-on Images Show Two Colour Options, Relocated LED Flash
  5. Moto G45 5G India Launch Date Set for August 21; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  6. Concord's Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed, Season 1 to Launch in October
  7. Apple's Mac Computers Captured 60 Percent of AI PC Market, Windows AI PC Shipments Grew 12 Percent in Q2 2024: Canalys
  8. Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini AI Models Launched in Beta, Said to Outperform GPT-4 Turbo
  9. Infinix InBook Y3 Max Laptop With 16-Inch Display, 70Wh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Huawei’s Upcoming Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Carry a Hefty Price Tag at Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »