Moto G45 5G will launch in India soon. The company has confirmed the launch date of the handset, while a microsite on a leading e-commerce website confirmed its design and colour options. The listing also revealed some key features of the upcoming smartphone as well. The phone will feature a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Moto G45 5G is expected to be an improved version of the Moto G34 5G, which was launched in the country in January this year.

Moto G45 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colour Options

A Flipkart microsite revealed that the Moto G45 5G will launch in India on August 21 at 12pm IST. The design revealed in the microsite shows the phone with a vegan leather finish and in three colour options — blue, green, and magenta.

The rectangular rear camera system of the Moto G45 5G is seen with two separate, circular camera slots arranged vertically alongside an LED flash unit. The right edge holds the power and the volume buttons. The bottom edge appears with a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto G45 5G appears with a flat display with slim bezels and a slightly thicker chin. The top of the panel has a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera sensor. The left edge of the handset is seen with a SIM tray slot.

Moto G45 5G Features

The Moto G45 5G will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. It is confirmed to be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The handset may be offered in other RAM and storage variants once launched.

For optics, the Moto G45 5G will get a 50-megapixel Quad Pixel dual rear camera unit. It will support Motorola's Smart Connect feature, which allows phones to pair seamlessly with other devices like tablets, PCs, and more. The microsite added that the handset will come with support for 13 5G bands.

