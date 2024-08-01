Motorola Edge 50 was launched in India on Thursday. It is claimed to be the slimmest MIL-810H-rated curved smartphone in the segment and also boasts an IP68-rated build. The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony-Lytia 700C primary rear sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset joins the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion in the lineup.

Motorola Edge 50 Price in India

The Motorola Edge 50 starts in India at Rs. 27,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB option. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the official Motorola India website starting August 8. As for offers, customers using an Axis Bank or IDFC First Bank credit card or credit card EMI can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 25,999.

The phone comes in three colourways — Jungle Green, Pantone Peach Fuzz, and Koala Grey. The first two offer a vegan leather finish, while the last one offers a vegan suede finish.

Motorola Edge 50 Specifications, Features

The Motorola Edge 50 sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K Super HD pOLED curved display with 1,900 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and SGS Blue Light Reduction certification. It is equipped with Smart Water Touch technology which allows you to use the phone even with wet hands.

Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE (Accelerated Edition) chipset, the Motorola Edge 50 comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 50 carries a Moto AI-backed triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel Sony-Lytia 700C primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom, and a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There's a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola Edge 50 is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed dual-stereo speakers. It has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance and a MIL-810H military-grade certification which suggests it can withstand extreme temperatures and offer resistance among other things. For security, the handset carries an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Edge 50 with support for 68W TurboCharging and 15W wireless charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity.

