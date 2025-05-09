Vivo Y300 GT was launched in China on Friday. The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and a 7,620mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has a 1.5K AMOLED display with SGS low blue light and low flicker certifications. The Vivo Y300 GT joins the Vivo Y300 Pro+ and the Vivo Y300t, which were unveiled in the country in March.

Vivo Y300 GT Price, Availability

Vivo Y300 GT price in China starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations cost CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,400) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,400), respectively. The phone is available for purchase in the country through the official e-store and select online retailers. It is offered in Black and Desert Gold (translated from Chinese) shades.

Vivo Y300 GT Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y300 GT sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, up to 5,500 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support, as well as SGS low blue light and low flicker certifications. The smartphone is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based OriginOS 5 skin on top.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y300 GT comes with a 50-megapixel 1/ 1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash unit at the back. The phone offers a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y300 GT is backed by a 7,620mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone is equipped with stereo speaker units and an infrared sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. The handset measures 163.72x75.88x8.09mm in size and weighs 212g.

