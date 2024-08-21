Technology News
English Edition

Moto G45 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G45 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2024 12:07 IST
Moto G45 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G45 5G has an IP52-rated water-repellent build

Highlights
  • Moto G45 5G flaunts a dual camera unit
  • It supports face unlock feature
  • Moto G45 5G runs on Android 14
Advertisement

Moto G45 5G was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest 5G offering from the Lenovo-owned brand. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with up to 8GB RAM powers the new Moto G-series phone. The handset features a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. The Moto G45 5G carries a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support and has an IP52-rated build. 

Moto G45 5G price in India

The price of Moto G45 5G starts at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is offered in Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta colour options. The new handset will go on sale through Flipkart, and Motorola.in as well as select retail stores in the country starting August 28 at 12:00pm IST.

As an introductory offer, buyers can get an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000 while purchasing the Moto G45 5G using Axis bank, IDFC First bank credit card, and credit card EMI Transactions. This will bring down the effective starting price to Rs. 9,999 for the base variant. This offer will be valid till September 10. Further, buyers can get Reliance Jio-based offers.

Moto G45 5G specifications

The dual SIM (hybrid) Moto G45 5G runs on Android 14 with an assured upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security updates. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) hole punch LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset along with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB with unused storage.

moto g45 5g blue green Moto G45 5G

Moto G45 5G in Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green shades
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

On the back, the Moto G45 5G flaunts a dual camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture with single LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Moto G45 5G include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP52-rated water-repellent build. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity, sensor hub, and SAR sensor. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It supports face unlock feature and carries stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos technology.

The Moto G45 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support. The phone measures 162.7x74.64x8.0mm and weighs around 183 grams.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G45 5G

Moto G45 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G45 5G, Moto G45 5G Price in India, Moto G45 5G Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 With On-Device Generative AI, 20 Percent Improved CPU Performance Launched
2K Announces Mafia: The Old Country, Sets 2025 Launch
Moto G45 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioTV+ App for Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire OS Devices Launched
  2. Moto G45 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Oppo F27 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: See Price
  4. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 With 6,650mAh Battery Unveiled
  6. Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Launched With Support for On-Device Gen AI Models
  7. Midjourney's Web Editor Now Lets You Edit Your AI-Generated Images
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Debut With These Three Rear Panel Options
  9. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Review
  10. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, V Flip 2 Designs Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Believes He Might Be Dead Before Humans Settle on Mars, Here's Why
  2. Europe’s JUICE Jupiter Probe Successfully Completes Historic Lunar Flyby
  3. 2K Announces Mafia: The Old Country, Sets 2025 Launch
  4. Moto G45 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. iOS 18 Developer Beta 7, Public Beta 5 Released, Could Be Final Update Ahead of September Debut
  6. Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 With On-Device Generative AI, 20 Percent Improved CPU Performance Launched
  7. Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 With 6,650mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Debut With Ceramic, Glass and Faux Leather Rear Panel Options
  9. Google Spotted Testing Circle to Search Music Identification Feature With Ability to Recognise Songs and Artists
  10. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Designs, Pre-Order Timeline Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »