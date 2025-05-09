Technology News
English Edition

LockBit Ransomware Group Reportedly Suffers Data Breach, Extortion Tactics Revealed

LockBit group’s admin and affiliate panels were reportedly defaced and replaced with a message and link to MySQL database.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 18:39 IST
LockBit Ransomware Group Reportedly Suffers Data Breach, Extortion Tactics Revealed

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Desola Lanre-Ologun

As many as 75 admin and affiliate names were also listed in a “users” table

Highlights
  • The panels said to show the message “Don’t do crime[.]Crime is bad”
  • The MySQL database dump reportedly contains twenty tables
  • It also shows negotiation messages between LockBit and victims
Advertisement

LockBit, the notorious ransomware group, reportedly suffered a massive data breach on Wednesday. As per the report, the group's dark web platform's admin and affiliate panels were compromised to show a message and link to a MySQL database dump. The database reportedly contains 20 tables that include sensitive information around the cybercriminal group's affiliate network, extortion tactics, details around malware builds, as well as nearly 60,000 Bitcoin addresses. Notably, this is the second time the ransomware group has been hacked, with the previous attack occurring in 2024.

LockBit Hack Reveal Insights Into The Gang's Workings

The data breach was first spotted by X (formerly known as Twitter) user Rey, who posted a screenshot of the admin panel. All of the admin and affiliate panels were reportedly taken over to display the message, “Don't do crime[.]CRIME IS BAD xoxo from Prague.” The text is followed by the MySQL link "paneldb_dump.zip."

According to a BleepingComputer report, the link leads to a MySQL file containing a massive database. The data reportedly features 20 different tables, where some tables revealed information about how the ransomware group functioned, as well as its malware builds.

One of the tables, labelled “btc_addresses,” reportedly features as many as 59,975 unique Bitcoin addresses. Another “builds” table is said to feature individual malware builds that were created by the group's affiliates. These are said to be different versions of the same ransomware that the group used to attack others. Some of the builds reportedly also mentioned the names of the targeted companies. This table is also said to feature public keys to the builds, but no private keys. Private keys are necessary to access the ransomware.

Apart from this, the database reportedly featured a “builds_configurations” that revealed information about different configurations used for each version of the malware. The most interesting information, however, was reportedly contained in the “chats” table.

The table is said to contain 4,442 negotiation messages between the LockBit ransomware operators and victims. The messages reportedly were dated between December 19, 2024 and April 29. This list highlighted different extortion techniques used by the gang.

Further, a “users” table reportedly revealed the names of 75 admins and affiliates of the group. These names were said to belong to individuals who had access to the panels. Additionally, the table also contained passwords used by the admins in plaintext.

In a separate post, Rey shared a conversation with a LockBit operator, who goes by the username “LockBitSupp”, confirming the data breach. The operator stated that the source code of the ransomware and private keys were not lost during the hack. The group or individual behind the LockBit hack is currently not known.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: LockBit, Ransomware, Malware, Cybersecurity, Hackers
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Key Features, Accessories Leak Online Ahead of May 13 Launch
LockBit Ransomware Group Reportedly Suffers Data Breach, Extortion Tactics Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: The Royals, The Diplomat, Robinhood, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro RAM and Storage Options Revealed
  3. Vivo Y300 GT With 7,620mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging Launched
  4. Vivo 30 Series With Vivo S30 Pro Mini Variant to Launch Later This Month
  5. OnePlus 13s With Customisable 'Plus Key' Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Whoop MG With Medical Grade ECG Readings Launched Alongside Whoop 5.0
  7. LockBit Ransomware Group Gets Hacked, Extortion Tactics Exposed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Key Features, Accessories Leak Online
  9. Boat Storm Infinity Plus With Up to 20 Days Battery Launched in India
  10. Samsung's Tri-Fold Phone Tipped to Use Silicon-Carbon Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 7,600mAh Battery Launched
  2. Lenovo Legion 9i With Intel Core Ultra 9 Chip, Up to GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU Announced
  3. Samsung's Tri-Fold Phone Tipped to Use Silicon-Carbon Battery; Could Share Features With Galaxy Z Fold 7
  4. LockBit Ransomware Group Reportedly Suffers Data Breach, Extortion Tactics Revealed
  5. Vivo V50 Elite Edition India Launch Date Leaked; Design Said to Differ From Vivo V50 Model
  6. Hideo Kojima Explains Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launch Window, Says Game Still About 'Cargo Delivery'
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Key Features, Accessories Leak Online Ahead of May 13 Launch
  8. Slack Adds Adobe Express, Perplexity and 23 New AI Apps to Its Marketplace
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  10. Boat Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch With Up to 20 Days Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »