Moto X50 Ultra may be unveiled soon as the phone has recently been teased officially. The company teaser hinted at the phone's design, which is likely to be different from the appearance of earlier models. There is not much known about the handset at the moment, but it has been tipped to be launched globally with slight changes and a different moniker. It is expected to come with upgrades over the last Moto X-series model, the Moto X40, which was unveiled in December 2023.

In the teaser video shared by Motorola in a Weibo post, the upcoming Moto X50 Ultra is shown juxtaposed with Formula 1 clips, hinting at the racing event serving as an inspiration, possibly design-wise. The company has also touted the phone to be an "AI Mobile Phone" (translated from Chinese). We can therefore expect it to be filled with AI-backed features. The company has not yet confirmed the launch timeline or any other details about the phone. Notably, the Moto X40 lineup did not have a Moto X40 Pro or Moto X40 Ulta model.

In the video above, we see the Moto X50 Ultra with a black, faux leather finish. A rectangular rear camera module appears in the top left corner of the back panel with a glossy finish. The split volume keys and the power button are seen on the right side of the handset. We can expect to learn more about the model over the next few weeks.

The Moto X50 Ultra is expected to launch globally, with a few modifications, as the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, a Sparrow News report states. It may carry a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless charging. A GSMArena report, however, notes that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is likely to be a rebrand of a vanilla Moto X50 model, if at all there is any. Readers should take these assumptions with a pinch of salt since they are speculative.

The base Moto Edge 40 Pro was launched globally with some minor changes to the Moto X40 model. Notably, the Moto X40 launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 60-megapixel selfie camera, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display and a 4,600mAh battery with support for 125W wired fast charging. It shipped with Android 13-based MyUI 5.0.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.