Moto X50 Ultra Teaser Hints at Design, F1 Inspiration; Tipped to Launch Globally as Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Moto X50 Ultra appears with a faux leather back panel.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 March 2024 19:36 IST
Moto X50 Ultra Teaser Hints at Design, F1 Inspiration; Tipped to Launch Globally as Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto X40 (pictured) was launched in China in December 2022

Highlights
  • Moto X50 Ultra was teased in a black colour option
  • The split volume keys and power button are seen on the right side
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro is said to succeed the Motorola Edge 40 Pro model
Moto X50 Ultra may be unveiled soon as the phone has recently been teased officially. The company teaser hinted at the phone's design, which is likely to be different from the appearance of earlier models. There is not much known about the handset at the moment, but it has been tipped to be launched globally with slight changes and a different moniker. It is expected to come with upgrades over the last Moto X-series model, the Moto X40, which was unveiled in December 2023.

In the teaser video shared by Motorola in a Weibo post, the upcoming Moto X50 Ultra is shown juxtaposed with Formula 1 clips, hinting at the racing event serving as an inspiration, possibly design-wise. The company has also touted the phone to be an "AI Mobile Phone" (translated from Chinese). We can therefore expect it to be filled with AI-backed features. The company has not yet confirmed the launch timeline or any other details about the phone. Notably, the Moto X40 lineup did not have a Moto X40 Pro or Moto X40 Ulta model.

In the video above, we see the Moto X50 Ultra with a black, faux leather finish. A rectangular rear camera module appears in the top left corner of the back panel with a glossy finish. The split volume keys and the power button are seen on the right side of the handset. We can expect to learn more about the model over the next few weeks.

The Moto X50 Ultra is expected to launch globally, with a few modifications, as the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, a Sparrow News report states. It may carry a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless charging. A GSMArena report, however, notes that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is likely to be a rebrand of a vanilla Moto X50 model, if at all there is any. Readers should take these assumptions with a pinch of salt since they are speculative.

The base Moto Edge 40 Pro was launched globally with some minor changes to the Moto X40 model. Notably, the Moto X40 launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 60-megapixel selfie camera, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display and a 4,600mAh battery with support for 125W wired fast charging. It shipped with Android 13-based MyUI 5.0. 

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Moto X50 Ultra, Moto X50 Ultra launch, Moto X50 Ultra design, Moto X40, Moto, Motorola, Moto Edge 50 Pro, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Shiba Inu Team to Pin Another Security Layer to Improve Network Privacy: Details
Google to Take Action Against 10 Indian App Developers Over Play Store Fee Non-Payment
Moto X50 Ultra Teaser Hints at Design, F1 Inspiration; Tipped to Launch Globally as Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
