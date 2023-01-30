Technology News
Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Debut as Rebranded Moto X40

Moto Edge 40 Pro price has been tipped to be set at EUR 850 (roughly Rs. 75,300).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2023 12:41 IST
Photo Credit: Appuals.com

Moto Edge 40 Pro is seen featuring a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Moto Edge 40 Pro is expected to be unveiled during MWC 2023
  • It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Moto X40 price starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,000) in China

Moto Edge 40 Pro could launch soon as its renders, specifications and pricing details have surfaced on the Web. The latest Edge-series device from the Chinese smartphone brand could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is shown with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout and a 50-megapixel triple camera setup at the rear. The Moto Edge 40 Pro is said to debut as a rebranded version of the Moto X40. They will have identical specifications as well. It is expected to debut during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 next month.

Renders, pricing, and specifications of the Moto Edge 40 Pro were shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with Appuals. The renders show the handset in black and blue shades and the display is seen with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout, housing the selfie camera. It seems to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Motorola smartphone is seen with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and LED flash. Further, the left spine of the handset appears to have the power and volume buttons.

As per the leak, the Moto Edge 40 Pro will come with a price tag of EUR 850 (roughly Rs. 75,300) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The report claims that the Moto Edge 40 Pro will arrive as a rebranded version of the Moto X40. If this rumour holds any weight, then the specifications of the upcoming model could be similar to that of the Moto X40. The Moto X40 was unveiled in the Chinese market in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

Moto Edge 40 Pro specifications (expected)

The Moto Edge 40 Pro is said to run on Android 13 and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D curved OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and DC dimming support. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, there could be a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Further, there could be a 60-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is expected to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

