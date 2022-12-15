Moto X40 is all set to launch in China today (December 15). The launch event will be streamed live via the Lenovo-owned brand's official Weibo handle and its China website. Ahead of the launch, Motorola, via multiple teasers online, is revealing the smartphone's complete design and specifications. Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is confirmed to power the Moto X40. It is teased to have two variants with 4,600mAh and 5,000mAh battery capacities. The Moto X40 is expected to support up to 120W fast charging.

Moto X40 launch details

The launch event of Moto X40 will begin in China today at 7:30pm local time (5:00pm IST). The virtual event will be streamed live via the company's official Weibo channel and website.

Motorola has already started teasing the design and specification of the Moto X40 via Weibo and a dedicated microsite on its website. It is currently up for pre-booking on Lenovo.com and JD.com.

The Moto X40 is tipped to be available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations. It is expected to launch as the successor to the Moto Edge X30 that was launched in December 2021 with a price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. If this is the case, then it may be priced around the Chinese pricing of the predecessor.

Moto X40 specifications (expected)

Until now, Motorola has confirmed a few specifications of the Moto X40. The handset is teased to come in multiple colour options with a curved display and centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on it to house the selfie shooter. The display will offer a refresh rate of 165Hz. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on the 4nm process technology will power the device.

For optics, the Moto X40 is confirmed to include a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone will have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Moto X40 is teased to come in two variants with two different battery capacities — 4,600mAh with 125W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.