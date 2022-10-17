Technology News
Moto E22s price in India starts at Rs. 8,999.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 October 2022 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto E22s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD IPS screen with a 90Hz refresh

Highlights
  • Moto E22s runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box
  • It features a 16-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • Moto E22s features an IP52-rated water repellent design

Moto E22s was launched in India on Monday as the latest affordable smartphone in Motorola's E-series portfolio. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. it is equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera. The newly launched Moto E22s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be further expanded to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, according to the company.

Moto E22s price in India, availability

The Moto E22s will be sold in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration priced at Rs. 8,999. It comes in Arctic Blue and Eco Black colour options. This Motorola smartphone will go on sale in India for the first time from October 22 at 12pm via Flipkart and other leading retail stores.

Moto E22s specifications, features

The newly launched Moto E22s handset runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with Motorola's My UX interface. The handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD IPS screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, along with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, and 4GB of RAM.

The Moto E22s is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch slot. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps, according to Motorola.

It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G device with 64GB of inbuilt storage that can further be expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. The handset also supports Bluetooth v5.0, and 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.

The smartphone measures 163.95x74.94x8.49mm and weighs about 185g. It also boasts an IP52-rated water-resistant design. The Moto E22s packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G37
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E22s, Moto E22s Price in India, Moto E22s Specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Chromecast with Google TV 4K Now Receiving Android TV 12 Firmware Update
Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6000mAh Battery: Details

