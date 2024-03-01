Nokia G42 5G was launched in India in September 2023 with two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. In October last year, the company introduced a third colourway and a second RAM and storage option of the phone. Now, the company has announced a new 4GB RAM option of the handset, which is now the cheapest variant. The new variant will go on sale in the country later this month.

Nokia G42 5G price in India, availability

The new 4GB + 128GB configuration of the Nokia G42 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999. The 6GB + 128GB option is currently priced in India at Rs. 12,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 16,999. Nokia will sell the new variant via Amazon and the HMD website starting March 8. The phone is offered in three colour options - So Grey, So Pink, and So Purple.

Nokia G42 5G specifications, features

The Nokia G42 5G comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 560 nits peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 13.

In the camera department, the Nokia G42 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors alongside an LED flash unit at the back, while the front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Nokia G42 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity. It arrives with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset measures 165mm x 8.55mm x 75.8mm in size and weighs 193.8g.

