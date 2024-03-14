Technology News

Motorola to Launch Something New in India on April 3; Could be the Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is said to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 19:04 IST
Motorola to Launch Something New in India on April 3; Could be the Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is said to succeed the Motorola Edge 40 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro was previously tipped to launch on April 3
  • The smartphone is expected to a curved display with slim bezels
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Pro could launch in the US as Motorola Edge+ (2024)
Motorola may launch a new phone in India soon. The company has teased a launch event in the country but has not revealed any further details. Speculations suggest that we may see the unveiling of the purported Motorola Edge 50 Pro. This model, however, has yet to be officially announced. Notably, the company recently launched two new smartphones in the US - the Moto G Power 5G (2024) and the Moto G 5G (2024). The India launch of these models has not yet been confirmed.

In a press note with a 'Save The Date' header, Motorola India announced the event for April 3 where we will "witness the fusion of art and intelligence". The event is set to take place in New Delhi. The note did not reveal any more details but it is expected to be a new phone launch. The company noted that "more details and formal invitation" would follow soon. moto save the date motostd

The upcoming launch is speculated to be the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The teaser from the company highlights the "art" and "intelligence" in bold letters. It can be assumed that the intended device is expected to include many features backed by artificial intelligence (AI). Motorola recently teased the upcoming launch of the Moto X50 Ultra in China as the "AI Mobile Phone." That model is expected to launch outside China as the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. 

Details about the Motorola Edge 50 Pro have recently been leaked including its design and colour options. The phone is expected to launch in black, purple, and white colour options, with the white option flaunting a stone-like pattern. The variants were seen with triple rear camera units and faux leather finishes. Notably, in the leaked renders, the phone had the date of April 3 on the lock screen. It was therefore speculated that the model may launch on that very day.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is tipped to launch in the US as the Motorola Edge+ (2024). It is said to come with a curved 6.7-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit which is also likely to include a 13mm wide-angle camera and a 73mm telephoto shooter with up to 6x zoom. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola, Moto, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Moto X50 Ultra, Lenovo, AI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Paytm Payments Bank Said to Cut About 20 Percent of Staff as Business Halt Looms
Apple Vision Pro Could Soon Be Available in More Countries, Report Suggests

