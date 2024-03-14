Motorola may launch a new phone in India soon. The company has teased a launch event in the country but has not revealed any further details. Speculations suggest that we may see the unveiling of the purported Motorola Edge 50 Pro. This model, however, has yet to be officially announced. Notably, the company recently launched two new smartphones in the US - the Moto G Power 5G (2024) and the Moto G 5G (2024). The India launch of these models has not yet been confirmed.

In a press note with a 'Save The Date' header, Motorola India announced the event for April 3 where we will "witness the fusion of art and intelligence". The event is set to take place in New Delhi. The note did not reveal any more details but it is expected to be a new phone launch. The company noted that "more details and formal invitation" would follow soon.

The upcoming launch is speculated to be the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The teaser from the company highlights the "art" and "intelligence" in bold letters. It can be assumed that the intended device is expected to include many features backed by artificial intelligence (AI). Motorola recently teased the upcoming launch of the Moto X50 Ultra in China as the "AI Mobile Phone." That model is expected to launch outside China as the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Details about the Motorola Edge 50 Pro have recently been leaked including its design and colour options. The phone is expected to launch in black, purple, and white colour options, with the white option flaunting a stone-like pattern. The variants were seen with triple rear camera units and faux leather finishes. Notably, in the leaked renders, the phone had the date of April 3 on the lock screen. It was therefore speculated that the model may launch on that very day.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is tipped to launch in the US as the Motorola Edge+ (2024). It is said to come with a curved 6.7-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit which is also likely to include a 13mm wide-angle camera and a 73mm telephoto shooter with up to 6x zoom. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

