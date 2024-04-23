Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto X50 Ultra Design Teased, Said to Offer More Generative AI Features Than Edge 50 Ultra

Moto X50 Ultra Design Teased, Said to Offer More Generative AI Features Than Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola has been teasing the Moto X50 Ultra smartphone since March but has not announced any launch date.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 April 2024 15:17 IST
Moto X50 Ultra Design Teased, Said to Offer More Generative AI Features Than Edge 50 Ultra

Photo Credit: Weibo/Motorola

The company teased the design of the Moto X50 Ultra in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • The Moto X50 Ultra appears to be similar to the Moto Edge 50 Ultra
  • The AI phone was teased with a post about the F1 China Grand Prix
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion were launched globally last week
Advertisement

Motorola has once again teased the elusive Moto X50 Ultra, which could bring multiple new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features compared to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The company first mentioned the smartphone in February in a Weibo post. Recently, the AI smartphone was again teased in a video where the brand also mentioned the F1 Grand Prix event China hosted on Sunday. The post led to the belief that the smartphone might be unveiled during or after the event. But that wasn't the case. Some reports have suggested that the Moto X50 Ultra could be launched in May.

The company teased the smartphone in two different Weibo posts (via GSMArena) on April 20. In the first post, an image of the smartphone next to a poster for the F1 Grand Prix event was shared. Notably, Lenovo, the parent company of Motorola, is one of the sponsors of the event. In the post, the brand said (translated via Google), “Feel the speed and passion with #motoX50 Ultra AI mobile phone #motoAI coming soon.”

moto x50 ultra Moto X50 Ultra

Moto X50 Ultra teaser
Photo Credit: Weibo/Motorola

 

Motorola also posted another video post showing the smartphone from different angles and a snapshot of the Grand Prix event with the caption “shot on #motoX50 Ultra AI”. Based on the design, the handset looks identical to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which was launched globally last week. It was also showcased in a wood back panel option, which is also available for the Edge 50 Ultra. Despite the similar design, it is possible that the X50 Ultra could have some internal changes.

Further, Motorola is teasing the smartphone as an “AI phone”, the first for the brand. The company has shipped its Edge 50 Ultra handset with some generative AI features such as a wallpaper generator and used AI to make camera adjustments. However, the phone was not marketed as an AI smartphone. This has led to the belief that the Moto X50 Ultra might bring more AI features and accompanying hardware.

Launched globally last week, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2712x1220 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Moto X50 Ultra, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer Launched in India
Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hits Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on April 25, Spotted on EA Play on PS5 in Some Regions

Related Stories

Moto X50 Ultra Design Teased, Said to Offer More Generative AI Features Than Edge 50 Ultra
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  2. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Screen, Snapdragon 680 Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Lava ProWatch Zn With Bluetooth Calling, Heart-Rate Monitor Debuts in India
  4. Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and More Launched in India
  5. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  6. GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Mobile
  7. Google Pixel 8a Spotted Online in Blue, Green Colour Options: See Images
  8. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; to Debut in This Price Segment
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Discounted: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Realme C65 5G Launch Set for April 26; Price, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto X50 Ultra Design Teased, Said to Offer More Generative AI Features Than Edge 50 Ultra
  2. WazirX Received 1,700 Requests from Law Enforcement Agencies in Last Five Months
  3. Realme C65 5G Launch Set for April 26, Teased to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  4. Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer Launched in India
  5. Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hits Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on April 25, Spotted on EA Play on PS5 in Some Regions
  6. Thailand Takes Decision to Ban Unlicenced Crypto Exchanges to Prevent Online Crime
  7. Meta Reveals Big Plans for Its Horizon OS, Will Expand It to Third-Party Mixed-Reality Headset Makers
  8. Lava ProWatch Zn With Gorilla Glass Protection, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 Chipset and Android 13-Based MIUI Pad 14 Launched in India
  10. PS5, PC Exclusive Helldivers 2 Under 'Very Early' Discussions Over Possible Xbox Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »