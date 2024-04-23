Motorola has once again teased the elusive Moto X50 Ultra, which could bring multiple new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features compared to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The company first mentioned the smartphone in February in a Weibo post. Recently, the AI smartphone was again teased in a video where the brand also mentioned the F1 Grand Prix event China hosted on Sunday. The post led to the belief that the smartphone might be unveiled during or after the event. But that wasn't the case. Some reports have suggested that the Moto X50 Ultra could be launched in May.

The company teased the smartphone in two different Weibo posts (via GSMArena) on April 20. In the first post, an image of the smartphone next to a poster for the F1 Grand Prix event was shared. Notably, Lenovo, the parent company of Motorola, is one of the sponsors of the event. In the post, the brand said (translated via Google), “Feel the speed and passion with #motoX50 Ultra AI mobile phone #motoAI coming soon.”

Moto X50 Ultra teaser

Photo Credit: Weibo/Motorola

Motorola also posted another video post showing the smartphone from different angles and a snapshot of the Grand Prix event with the caption “shot on #motoX50 Ultra AI”. Based on the design, the handset looks identical to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which was launched globally last week. It was also showcased in a wood back panel option, which is also available for the Edge 50 Ultra. Despite the similar design, it is possible that the X50 Ultra could have some internal changes.

Further, Motorola is teasing the smartphone as an “AI phone”, the first for the brand. The company has shipped its Edge 50 Ultra handset with some generative AI features such as a wallpaper generator and used AI to make camera adjustments. However, the phone was not marketed as an AI smartphone. This has led to the belief that the Moto X50 Ultra might bring more AI features and accompanying hardware.

Launched globally last week, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter.

