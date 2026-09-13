The under Rs. 30,000 segment in India offers advanced camera capabilities that rival devices costing significantly more. In recent years, Android brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Nothing, Motorola and more have launched many handsets in this segment with high-resolution main rear cameras, dedicated telephoto sensors, AI-based photography features, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). From Redmi Note 15 Pro and Vivo V60e to Nothing Phone 3a Pro, this segment offers many compelling options for photography lovers.

Here we have listed some of the best camera phones available in India under Rs. 30,000. We have listed their key specifications, camera capabilities and prices to help you make an informed buying decision. A few models are listed with discounts on e-commerce platforms and company websites.

Redmi Note 15 Pro

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is the first option on this list, as it offers a 200-megapixel primary rear camera under a budget of Rs. 30,000 in India. The main rear camera uses a 1/1.4-inch sensor. It also carries an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset powers the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset has a 6,580mAh battery and supports 45W charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) and 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery: 6,580mAh, 45W wired charging

Redmi Note 15 Pro Price in India

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. Redmi has released this model in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colourways.

Vivo V60e

The Vivo V60e is another handset designed for photography enthusiasts in this price segment. The rear camera setup of this Vivo V-series phone comprises a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it boasts a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus and AI-powered portrait features.

Other key specifications of the Vivo V60e include a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset. Vivo has packed a 6,500mAh battery in the V60e with 90W wired fast charging support. It has an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) and 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W wired charging

Vivo V60e Price in India

You can buy the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Vivo V60e for Rs. 29,999. The 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 31,999, while the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Elite Purple and Noble Gold shades.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is another latest phone that stands out for its camera capabilities. It flaunts a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. This model has IP68 and IP69 ratings.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It is available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 7,000mAh battery. It supports 68W fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultra-wide angle)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery, 68W wired charging

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launched in India at Rs. 26,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. It comes in Pantone Blue Surf, Pantone Country Air, Pantone Orient Blue, and Pantone Silhouette shades.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G

Samsung has packed a triple rear camera unit in this Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 12-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Samsung has packed a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 5-megapixel (ultra-wide) and 2-megapixel (macro)

Front Camera: 12-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh, 45W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G costs Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. You can purcahse it in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Buyers looking for a dedicated telephoto camera can consider the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. It includes a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom. It has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It carries a 5,000mAh battery and supports 50W fast charging. The Glyph Interface is the highlight of this phone. It has a 1P64-rated build.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto) and 8-megapixel (ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 50W wired charging

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India

The price of Nothing Phone 3a Pro is Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs Rs. 34,999. Black and Grey shades.

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