Google has introduced a new Android feature that lets users move passwords and passkeys between compatible password managers without exporting their credentials to a separate file. The transfer process is handled directly by Android and is designed to make switching password managers easier. It also allows passkeys to be moved between supported services, addressing a limitation of the earlier transfer process. The feature is currently available with four password management services, with more expected to join.

Android Gets Easier Password and Passkey Transfers: How to Use It

According to a Google blog post, users previously had to export passwords as an unencrypted text file when moving between password managers. This could leave the credentials exposed on the device during the transfer. Passkeys could not be moved using the same method, so users had to set them up again across supported websites and apps after switching password managers.

The transfer begins in the password manager that users want to switch to. After selecting the option to import or copy credentials from another provider, the app passes the request to Android. The operating system then detects the password managers installed on the device and shows those that can be used as the source.

Users can select their existing password manager and continue. Android then opens the selected app, where users can check the credentials selected for migration and authorise the transfer. Once approved, Android moves the passwords and passkeys to the new password manager. Google says the process can take only a few seconds.

How to Transfer Passwords and Passkeys on Android

Users can follow these steps to move their credentials between compatible password managers:

Open the password manager you want to switch to and select its option to import or copy credentials from another provider. Allow the app to hand the transfer process over to Android. Select your existing password manager from the list of compatible providers shown by Android. Continue to your current password manager and review the credentials selected for transfer. Authorise the transfer in your existing password manager. Android will move the selected passwords and passkeys to the new password manager.

Google Password Manager also supports the new transfer system. Users can import passwords from another password manager through the new flow, while the service also supports exporting stored passwords.

The feature is currently available with Google Password Manager, 1Password, Bitwarden Password Manager and Dashlane. Google says additional password manager providers will support the system in the future.