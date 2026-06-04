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  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Telephoto Camera: Price, Features

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera: Price, Features

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will go on sale in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 12:19 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ features a hole-punch display cutout

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ carries a triple rear camera unit
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ supports 15W wireless charging
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display
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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ was launched in India on Thursday, weeks after the Edge 70 Pro model was unveiled in the country. The new handset has arrived with multiple upgrades over the Pro model, including support for 15W wired fast charging and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The new Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is set to go on sale in India in three Pantone-curated colour options. It is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset as the Edge 70 Pro. Moreover, the handset packs a 6,500mAh battery. It also boasts a triple rear camera unit and an LED flash.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India, Availability

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ price in India is set at Rs. 47,999 for the sole variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, this is the launch price, which is generally lower than the regular retail price. The company is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000. Alternatively, customers can avail an exchange bonus.

The new smartphone will go on sale in India on June 11 via Flipkart and the Motorola India online store. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is offered in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Specifications, Features

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based Hello UI. The handset sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display, offering 450 ppi pixel density, up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ support, up to 5,200 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Water Touch for better touch response when using the phone with wet or damp fingers. The company claims that the handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and MIL-810H certification for durability.

motorola edge 70 pro plus flipkart main

Powering the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, which is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. The tech firm says that the handset has managed to score more than 24,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It also features 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The new phone boasts a vapour chamber cooling solution, with a 4,600 sq mm heat dissipation area, for thermal management.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ carries a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with a Sony LYT-710 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone boasts a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, offering up to 3x optical zoom, up to 50x digital zoom, and OIS.

It also gets a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view, paired with a dedicated 2-in-1 light sensor. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps. On the front, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is equipped with a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) camera for selfies and video calls with autofocus.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 15W (wireless) fast charging, along with 5W wired and wireless reverse charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an e-compass, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 162.7x75.6x7.19mm and weighs about 190g.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Price in India, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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