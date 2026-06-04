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  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

The three handsets offer AMOLED displays, 5G connectivity, triple rear cameras, and fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 18:01 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro

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Highlights
  • Motorola offers wireless charging and reverse charging support
  • Vivo V70 ships with six years of security updates
  • Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a Glyph Matrix interface
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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, a 144Hz AMOLED display, triple 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support. It competes with the Vivo V70, which offers a Zeiss-backed camera system and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, as well as the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, which stands out with its Glyph Matrix interface and unique design. All three smartphones target the premium mid-range segment, but differ in performance, software experience, camera hardware, battery capabilities, and overall value. Here's how they compare.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is available in a single 12GB + 256GB configuration priced at Rs. 47,999. Buyers can choose from Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel finishes.

Vivo V70: The 8GB + 256GB model of the Vivo V70 costs Rs. 49,999, while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 53,999. The handset is sold in Lemon Yellow and Passion Red colourways.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Nothing Phone 4a Pro is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions cost Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 55,999, respectively. It is available in Black, Pink, and Silver shades.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Display, Software, Design

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Motorola pairs the Edge 70 Pro+ with a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz and reaches a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The panel supports HDR10+, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, Water Touch technology, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The phone ships with Android 16-based Hello UI and carries IP68, IP69, and MIL-810H certifications for durability.

Vivo V70: The Vivo V70 features a 6.59-inch VM9 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,260x2,750 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. Vivo has also included P3 wide colour gamut support and IP68 and IP69 ratings. The handset runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and the company promises six years of security updates.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Nothing equips the Phone 4a Pro with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. Gorilla Glass 7i protects the screen. The handset runs Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1 and is promised three OS upgrades alongside six years of security updates.

It also stands apart from its rivals with the Glyph Matrix interface on the rear panel, which uses 137 mini-LEDs with up to 3,000 nits of brightness and supports features such as Battery, Timer, Digital Clock, Solar Path, and Glyph Mirror. The phone carries an IP65 rating.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Processor, Battery

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: At the heart of the Edge 70 Pro+ is MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset clocked at up to 3.4GHz. The processor is paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. Motorola has also included a vapour chamber cooling system with a 4,600sq mm heat dissipation area. Power comes from a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W wired and wireless reverse charging.

Vivo V70: The Vivo V70 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The chipset is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. Vivo matches Motorola's battery capacity with a 6,500mAh unit and also supports 90W wired fast charging.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Nothing relies on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC as well, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Compared with the other two phones, the battery is smaller at 5,400mAh. Charging is limited to 50W wired speeds, with Nothing claiming a full charge takes around 64 minutes.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Cameras, Dimensions

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: The Edge 70 Pro+ uses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view. A 50-megapixel autofocus camera handles selfies and video calls. The handset supports video recording at up to 4K 60fps, measures 162.7×75.6×7.19 mm, and weighs 190g.

Vivo V70: Vivo's Zeiss-backed camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Super Telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Selfies are handled by a 50-megapixel front camera, while video recording tops out at 4K resolution. The phone measures 157.52×74.33×7.59mm and weighs around 194g.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Phone 4a Pro features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C main camera with OIS, accompanied by a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 140x Ultra Zoom support and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Video recording is supported at up to 4K 30fps. It measures 163.6×76.6×7.9mm and has a weight of 210g.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Which Should You Buy?

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ offers the most balanced package in this comparison. It combines a flagship-grade chipset, a brighter 144Hz display, versatile triple 50-megapixel cameras, wireless charging support, and stronger durability credentials. It is also the most affordable of the three.

The Vivo V70 is aimed at users who prioritise camera performance and long-term support. Its Zeiss-tuned imaging system, compact form factor, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and six years of security updates make it a strong alternative.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is the most distinctive option thanks to its Glyph Matrix interface and unique design language. While it trails the other two in battery capacity and charging speeds, it offers a highly customisable user experience and the longest software commitment among the three.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the best display?

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has the brightest display in the comparison, with a peak brightness rating of 5,200 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro also offers a 144Hz panel, while the Vivo V70 is limited to 120Hz.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ and Vivo V70 are tied with 6,500mAh batteries. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro packs a smaller 5,400mAh battery.

3. Which phone offers the best performance?

On paper, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ should deliver the strongest performance, thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset. The Vivo V70 and Nothing Phone 4a Pro use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which targets the upper mid-range segment.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs Vivo V70 comparison
  Motorola Edge 70 Pro+
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+
Nothing Phone 4a Pro
Nothing Phone 4a Pro
Vivo V70
Vivo V70
Key Specs
Display6.80-inch6.83-inch6.59-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 8500 ExtremeQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera50-megapixel 32-megapixel50-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM12GB8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB
Storage256GB128GB, 256GB256GB
Battery Capacity6500mAh5400mAh6500mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution1272x2772 pixels1260x1800 pixels1,260x2,750 pixels
GENERAL
BrandMotorolaNothingVivo
ModelEdge 70 Pro+Phone 4a ProV70
Release dateJune 4, 2026March 5, 2026February 19, 2026
AI EnabledYes--
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typeMetal--
Dimensions (mm)162.70 x 75.60 x 7.19163.60 x 76.60 x 7.90157.52 x 74.33 x 7.59
Weight (g)190.00-194.00
IP ratingIP69IP65IP69
Battery capacity (mAh)650054006500
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging90W Fast Charging50W Fast Charging90W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingYesNoNo
Wireless Charging Type15W--
ColoursPantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Zinfandel, Pantone Stormy SeaBlack, Pink, and SilverLemon Yellow and Passion Red
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate144 Hz144 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardSuper HD--
Screen size (inches)6.806.836.59
Resolution1272x2772 pixels1260x1800 pixels1,260x2,750 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass 7iGorilla Glass 7i-
Aspect ratio19.9:9--
Pixels per inch (PPI)450-459
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 8500 ExtremeQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
RAM12GB8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB
Internal storage256GB128GB, 256GB256GB
Expandable storageNo-No
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 50-megapixel (f/2.0) + 50-megapixel50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.88) + 50-megapixel (f/2.65) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Rear Cameras333
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera50-megapixel (f/1.9)32-megapixel50-megapixel (f/2)
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNoNoNo
Front autofocusYes--
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)Periscope Telephoto--
Lens Type (Third Rear Camera)Ultra Wide-Angle--
Front flash--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinHelloUINothing OS 4.1OriginOS 6
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax--
BluetoothYes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.40
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes--
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensor--Yes
Temperature sensor--Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Vivo V70, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Motorola, Vivo, Nothing, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Price in India, Vivo V70 Price in India, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Features, Vivo V70 Features, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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