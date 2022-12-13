Technology News
Moto E13 Spotted in Geekbench Listing, May Feature Unisoc T606 SoC, Android 13: Report

The purported Moto E13 is listed to feature 2GB of RAM.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 December 2022 19:54 IST
Moto E (2020) (pictured) was launched by Motorola in June 2020

Highlights
  • Moto E13 was spotted on Geekbench by Gsmarena
  • Motorola will reveal its flagship Moto X40 on December 15
  • Moto E(2020) was first launched in June 2020

Moto E13 been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench suggesting that Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer Motorola is working on another E-series phone. The listing reveals key specifications regarding the operating system and processor on the handset. The purported smartphone from Motorola could be powered by an octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM, and could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It is worth noting that Motorola is yet to officially announce any plans to launch the purported Moto E13 handset.

According to the report by GSMArena, the purported Moto E13 smartphone has been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench, featuring an Arm chipset codenamed m170 which is linked to the Unisoc T606 SoC.

The listing reveals that the handset is equipped with 1.78GB of RAM, which suggests that the phone could be equipped with 2GB of memory. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the listing on the website.

Meanwhile, the Geekbench listing also suggests that the purported Moto E13 will run on Android 13. The smartphone reportedly scored 318 in the single-core test while scoring 995 points in the multi-core test.

However, the listing does not reveal any further specifications or details regarding the Moto E13. There has been no official confirmation either regarding the name, specifications, pricing, or launch details of the purported smartphone from Motorola.

The company is gearing up to launch the Moto X40 as its flagship successor to the Moto Edge X30 in China on December 15 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). The handset has been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while packing a 4,600mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging.

Motorola, Moto E13
Google Defeats Lawsuit Over Privacy Practices Involving Chrome Browser
