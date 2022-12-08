Technology News
Moto Edge 40 Fusion With 68W Fast Charging Spotted On 3C Certification Website: Report

Motorola’s Moto Edge 40 Fusion is tipped to launch under the Lenovo Thinkphone brand moniker in some select markets

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 December 2022 19:38 IST
The Moto Edge 30 Ultra flagship was launched in India in September this year

Highlights
  • Moto Edge 40 is expected to succeed Moto Edge 30
  • Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G had been spotted on FCC
  • Moto Edge 40 series is expected to run on Qualcomm's latest SoC

Moto Edge 40 Fusion, a purported upcoming smartphone planned as a part of a successor series to the Moto Edge 30 Series from Motorola, has reportedly made an appearance on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website database. The listing also tips a key specification in terms of charging capabilities on the rumoured Moto Edge 40 Fusion. However, the certification listing does not reveal any further specifications of the smartphone. The smartphone has also been tipped to launch under the Lenovo ThinkPhone brand name in some markets.

A smartphone with the model number XT2309-1 has appeared on the 3C certification website database, which is said to be the upcoming Moto Edge 40 Fusion smartphone, as per a report by MySmartPrice. The certification listing also attaches an AC power adapter to the smartphone that has the model number MC-688N and is said to output power at 15W, 27W, 45W, and 68W. This suggests that the smartphone may come with 68W fast charging support. However, no further specifications in terms of processor, display, camera, sensors, and design have been revealed by the certification listing.

The report, however, states that the Moto Edge 40 Fusion may also feature a triple camera rear setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also suggests that the smartphone could feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone may also get a full-HD+ resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

However, it is worth noting that camera, and display specifications tips are not based on the latest 3C certification listing. The Moto Edge 40 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Meanwhile, the Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G smartphone from the Moto Edge 40 series, was earlier spotted on an FCC listing, suggesting that the smartphone series could make its way to the US market soon. The FCC listing suggested that the smartphone will come with e-SIM support and 125W fast charging adapter. The listing also hinted that the Moto Edge 40 Pro model will support wireless charging.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto Edge 40 Fusion, Moto Edge 30, Moto Edge 40, Moto Edge 40 Pro
iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in China: Price, Specifications
FBI Nabs Blockparty CTO Rikesh Thapa for Stealing BTC Worth $1 Million, Defrauding Employer
