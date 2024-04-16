Technology News
Moto G64 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G64 5G runs on Android 14 out of the box and is promised to receive one Android OS upgrade to Android 15.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2024 12:20 IST
Moto G64 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G64 5G is available in Ice Lilac, Mint Green, and Pearl Blue (pictured) colourways

Highlights
  • Moto G64 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen
  • It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • The Moto G64 5G has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance
Moto G64 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the successor to the Moto G62 that was launched by the smartphone maker in 2022. It is the first handset to debut in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset. The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabiliisation (OIS) and packs a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 33W. The Moto G64 5G runs on Android 14 out of the box and is only promised one Android OS upgrade to Android 15.

Moto G64 5G price in India, availability

Moto G64 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB+256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999. These are introductory prices and could be revised at a later stage. The handset is available in Ice Lilac, Mint Green, and Pearl Blue colour options, via Motorola's website, Flipkart, and retail stores.

Customers can also avail of an instant bank discounts of Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit card transactions, or a Rs.1,100 instant discount on EMI transactions using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, according to the company

Moto G64 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G64 5G runs on Android 14 out of the box and is promised one Android OS update, along with three years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7025 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Motorola has equipped the new Moto G64 5G with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and an f/1.8 aperture. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, that also lets you take macro photos. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. 

The handset comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 5GG, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W charging. The phone measures 161.56x73.82x8.89mm and weighs around 192g, according to the company.

Moto G64 5G, Moto G64 5G price in India, Moto G64 5G specifications, Moto G Series, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Dual 14-inch OLED Touchscreen Displays Launched in India

Moto G64 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
