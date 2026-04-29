Motorola's 2026 foldable smartphone lineup is expected to be unveiled soon. While the company has yet to confirm the exact models, the rumour mill suggests that the upcoming lineup may include the Motorola Razr 2026, Razr+ 2026, and Razr Ultra 2026. Ahead of their anticipated unveiling, the Motorola Razr+ 2026 has surfaced in leaked renders and lifestyle images, offering an early look at the company's upcoming clamshell foldable, which sits between the standard and the Ultra models.

Motorola Razr+ 2026 Design (Leaked)

According to a report by Android Headlines, the leaked renders and lifestyle image reveal that the Razr+ 2026 closely resembles the Ultra variant. This is said to be particularly due to the larger cover display compared to its predecessor, which occupies most of the upper rear panel.

Renders of the Motorola Razr+ 2026 reveal design, colour option

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The leaked renders also reveal the rear cameras embedded within this cover screen and are arranged horizontally in the top-left corner, alongside an LED flash. The main inner display appears to feature a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the bezels appear uniform across the panel on both screens.

The button placement remains unchanged from previous models. The power and volume buttons are positioned on the right-hand side. The leaked Motorola Razr+ 2026 is shown in a deep green finish, which reportedly uses a non-glass material that could offer improved grip, possibly similar to vegan leather.

Motorola Razr+ 2026 Specifications (Expected)

According to previous reports, the Motorola Razr 2026 lineup could launch in North America on May 21. The leaked US pricing of the Razr+ 2026 starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1,02,300) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. The purported foldable may sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display, with a 165Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The Motorola Razr+ 2026 is likely to run on Android 16-based Hello UI out of the box.

For optics, the Razr+ 2026 may include a dual rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors, including an ultra-wide lens, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. It could feature a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. The Razr+ 2026 may measure 73.99 × 88.09 × 15.32mm folded and 73.99 × 171.42 × 7.09mm unfolded, with a weight of about 189g.