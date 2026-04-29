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Motorola Razr+ 2026 Leaked Renders Show Bigger Cover Screen, Design Changes

The Razr+ 2026 could sit between the standard and the Ultra models in Motorola's 2026 foldable lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 April 2026 09:44 IST
Motorola Razr+ 2026 Leaked Renders Show Bigger Cover Screen, Design Changes

Motorola launched the Razr 60 Ultra in India in May 2025

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Highlights
  • Renders show a larger cover display, resembling the Ultra variant
  • The inner display features a centered hole-punch for the selfie camera
  • North American availability for the Razr+ 2026 is rumoured for May 21
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Motorola's 2026 foldable smartphone lineup is expected to be unveiled soon. While the company has yet to confirm the exact models, the rumour mill suggests that the upcoming lineup may include the Motorola Razr 2026, Razr+ 2026, and Razr Ultra 2026. Ahead of their anticipated unveiling, the Motorola Razr+ 2026 has surfaced in leaked renders and lifestyle images, offering an early look at the company's upcoming clamshell foldable, which sits between the standard and the Ultra models.

Motorola Razr+ 2026 Design (Leaked)

According to a report by Android Headlines, the leaked renders and lifestyle image reveal that the Razr+ 2026 closely resembles the Ultra variant. This is said to be particularly due to the larger cover display compared to its predecessor, which occupies most of the upper rear panel.

razr plus render AH Moto

Renders of the Motorola Razr+ 2026 reveal design, colour option
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The leaked renders also reveal the rear cameras embedded within this cover screen and are arranged horizontally in the top-left corner, alongside an LED flash. The main inner display appears to feature a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the bezels appear uniform across the panel on both screens.

The button placement remains unchanged from previous models. The power and volume buttons are positioned on the right-hand side. The leaked Motorola Razr+ 2026 is shown in a deep green finish, which reportedly uses a non-glass material that could offer improved grip, possibly similar to vegan leather.

Motorola Razr+ 2026 Specifications (Expected)

According to previous reports, the Motorola Razr 2026 lineup could launch in North America on May 21. The leaked US pricing of the Razr+ 2026 starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1,02,300) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. The purported foldable may sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display, with a 165Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The Motorola Razr+ 2026 is likely to run on Android 16-based Hello UI out of the box.

For optics, the Razr+ 2026 may include a dual rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors, including an ultra-wide lens, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. It could feature a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. The Razr+ 2026 may measure 73.99 × 88.09 × 15.32mm folded and 73.99 × 171.42 × 7.09mm unfolded, with a weight of about 189g.

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Further reading: Motorola Razr Plus 2026, Motorola Razr Plus 2026 Specifications, Motorola Razr Plus 2026 Design, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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