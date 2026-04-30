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  • Motorola Razr Ultra 2026, Razr+ 2026 Launched With 4 Inch Cover Display, Razr 2026 Tags Along: Price, Features

Motorola Razr Ultra 2026, Razr+ 2026 Launched With 4-Inch Cover Display, Razr 2026 Tags Along: Price, Features

Motorola Razr 2026 series will be available for pre-order in the US on May 14.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2026 14:38 IST
Motorola Razr Ultra 2026, Razr+ 2026 Launched With 4-Inch Cover Display, Razr 2026 Tags Along: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 features a 7-inch foldable screen
  • Motorola Razr 2026 sports a 3.6-inch outer display
  • The phones will go on sale in the coming months
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Motorola Razr 2026 series was launched globally on Wednesday as the tech firm's flagship clamshell-style foldable lineup. Comprising the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026, Motorola Razr Plus 2026, and Motorola Razr 2026, the series is slated to go on sale in select global markets in the coming months. The Motorola Razr 2026 lineup is offered in seven distinct Pantone-curated colour options. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 and Razr+ 2026 are powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipsets, while the standard Razr 2026 model features a MediaTek SoC. The Ultra and Plus models also sport 4-inch cover displays. However, the Razr 2026 gets a slightly smaller 3.6-inch outer screen.

Motorola Razr 2026 Series Price, Availability

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 is priced at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000). The foldable will be available for purchase in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region in the coming months. It is offered in Pantone Cocoa and Pantone Orient Blue colourways. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr+ 2026 and Razr 2026 cost $1,099.99 (about Rs. 1,05,000) and $799.99 (roughly Rs. 76,000), respectively. The Plus model is offered in Pantone Mountain View shade, while the standard model ships in four Pantone-curated colour options: Bright White, Hematite, Sporting Green, and Violet Ice.

In the coming months, both models will go on sale in Europe, the Middle East, and the African region. The Motorola Razr+ 2026 will also be available in the Asia-Pacific region, while the standard Razr 2026 will be offered in Latin America. The new Motorola Razr 2026 series will be available for pre-order starting May 14 via the company's website in their respective regions.

Motorola Razr 2026 Series Specifications, Features

The Motorola Razr 2026 series runs on Android 16-based Hello UI. The company promises up to three years of OS updates and up to five years of security updates for the new handsets. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 and Razr+ 2026 sport 4-inch cover displays, offering up to 165Hz of refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the standard Razr 2026 model gets a 3.6-inch outer touchscreen.

motorola razr 2026 series inline Motorola Razr 2026 Series

Motorola Razr 2026 features a MediaTek chipset
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

On the inside, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 sports a 7-inch 10-bit LTPO Extreme AMOLED foldable display, with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 22:9 aspect ratio, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr+ 2026 and Razr 2026 get 6.9-inch 10-bit LTPO Extreme AMOLED foldable screens with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. While the Plus model offers up to a 165Hz refresh rate, the standard model supports up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

The flagship Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.47GHz, along with an Adreno 830 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr+ 2026 gets a 4nm octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, clocked at 3GHz, while featuring an unspecified Adreno GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. Lastly, the Motorola Razr 2026 features a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chipset, clocked at 2.6GHz, along with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 2026 series features a dual camera system on the outside, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the inside, the Ultra model gets another 50-megapixel camera, placed inside a hole-punch display cutout. Meanwhile, the Razr+ 2026 and Razr 2026 models boast 32-megapixel cameras on the inside. The three models are capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W (wired), 30W (wireless), and 5W (wired reverse) fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr+ 2026 features a 4,500mAh cell with 45W (wired), 15W (wireless), and 5W (reverse wired) fast charging support. Lastly, the standard model gets a 4,800mAh battery and supports 30W (wired) and 15W (wireless) fast charging. All three models feature 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C ports for connectivity.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2026

Motorola Razr Ultra 2026

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.00-inch
Cover Display 4.00-inch
Cover Resolution 1272x1080 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1224x2992 pixels
Motorola Razr+ 2026

Motorola Razr+ 2026

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.00-inch
Cover Resolution 1272x1080 pixels
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1084x2640 pixels
Motorola Razr 2026

Motorola Razr 2026

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 3.60-inch
Cover Resolution 1056x1066 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7450X
Front Camera 32-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
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Further reading: Motorola Razr Ultra 2026, Motorola Razr Plus 2026, Motorola Razr 2026, Motorola, Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 Price, Motorola Razr Plus 2026 Price, Motorola Razr 2026 Price, Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 Launch, Motorola Razr Plus 2026 Launch, Motorola Razr 2026 Launch, Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 Specifications, Motorola Razr Plus 2026 Specifications, Motorola Razr 2026 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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