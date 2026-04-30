Motorola Razr 2026 series was launched globally on Wednesday as the tech firm's flagship clamshell-style foldable lineup. Comprising the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026, Motorola Razr Plus 2026, and Motorola Razr 2026, the series is slated to go on sale in select global markets in the coming months. The Motorola Razr 2026 lineup is offered in seven distinct Pantone-curated colour options. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 and Razr+ 2026 are powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipsets, while the standard Razr 2026 model features a MediaTek SoC. The Ultra and Plus models also sport 4-inch cover displays. However, the Razr 2026 gets a slightly smaller 3.6-inch outer screen.

Motorola Razr 2026 Series Price, Availability

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 is priced at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000). The foldable will be available for purchase in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region in the coming months. It is offered in Pantone Cocoa and Pantone Orient Blue colourways. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr+ 2026 and Razr 2026 cost $1,099.99 (about Rs. 1,05,000) and $799.99 (roughly Rs. 76,000), respectively. The Plus model is offered in Pantone Mountain View shade, while the standard model ships in four Pantone-curated colour options: Bright White, Hematite, Sporting Green, and Violet Ice.

In the coming months, both models will go on sale in Europe, the Middle East, and the African region. The Motorola Razr+ 2026 will also be available in the Asia-Pacific region, while the standard Razr 2026 will be offered in Latin America. The new Motorola Razr 2026 series will be available for pre-order starting May 14 via the company's website in their respective regions.

Motorola Razr 2026 Series Specifications, Features

The Motorola Razr 2026 series runs on Android 16-based Hello UI. The company promises up to three years of OS updates and up to five years of security updates for the new handsets. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 and Razr+ 2026 sport 4-inch cover displays, offering up to 165Hz of refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the standard Razr 2026 model gets a 3.6-inch outer touchscreen.

Motorola Razr 2026 features a MediaTek chipset

Photo Credit: Motorola

On the inside, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 sports a 7-inch 10-bit LTPO Extreme AMOLED foldable display, with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 22:9 aspect ratio, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr+ 2026 and Razr 2026 get 6.9-inch 10-bit LTPO Extreme AMOLED foldable screens with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. While the Plus model offers up to a 165Hz refresh rate, the standard model supports up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

The flagship Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.47GHz, along with an Adreno 830 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr+ 2026 gets a 4nm octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, clocked at 3GHz, while featuring an unspecified Adreno GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. Lastly, the Motorola Razr 2026 features a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chipset, clocked at 2.6GHz, along with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 2026 series features a dual camera system on the outside, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the inside, the Ultra model gets another 50-megapixel camera, placed inside a hole-punch display cutout. Meanwhile, the Razr+ 2026 and Razr 2026 models boast 32-megapixel cameras on the inside. The three models are capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W (wired), 30W (wireless), and 5W (wired reverse) fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr+ 2026 features a 4,500mAh cell with 45W (wired), 15W (wireless), and 5W (reverse wired) fast charging support. Lastly, the standard model gets a 4,800mAh battery and supports 30W (wired) and 15W (wireless) fast charging. All three models feature 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C ports for connectivity.