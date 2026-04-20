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Motorola Razr 2026, Razr+ 2026 Launch Date, Price, Specifications Leaked

The Razr 2026 is likely to be the base model with a Dimensity chip, while the Razr+ 2026 may offer a faster Snapdragon processor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2026 20:20 IST
Motorola Razr 2026, Razr+ 2026 Launch Date, Price, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 70 is expected to succeed the Razr 60 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Razr 2026 may feature a Dimensity 7450X chipset
  • Razr+ 2026 could offer a 165Hz AMOLED display
  • The phones are expected to run Android 16
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Motorola is expected to unveil the Razr 2026 series soon. A recent report suggests the foldables could launch a few weeks ahead of schedule, alongside leaked pricing and key specifications. The Razr 2026 is likely to be the base model with a Dimensity chip and larger battery, while the Razr+ 2026 may offer a faster Snapdragon processor and a smoother 165Hz display. The Ultra and Fold variants are expected to sit higher in the lineup with more premium positioning.

Motorola Razr 2026, Razr+ 2026 Leak Hints at Price Hike, Key Specifications

The upcoming Motorola Razr 2026 lineup could launch in North America on May 21, 2026, according to a new report from Dealabs. The leaked US pricing starts at $799.99 (roughly Rs. 74,400) for the Razr 2026 with an 8GB + 256GB configuration. The Razr+ 2026 is tipped to cost $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1,02,300) with 12GB + 256GB, while the Razr Ultra 2026 could be priced at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,39,500) with 16GB + 512GB. The top-end Razr Fold 2026 may reach $1,899.99 (roughly Rs. 1,76,800). These prices suggest a slight increase over the previous generation, likely due to higher memory costs.

Leaked renders of the Razr 70 Ultra show finishes such as Pantone Cocoa Wood and Orient Blue Alcantara. The upcoming models are expected to retain the familiar clamshell foldable form factor with minor refinements rather than a major redesign.

The Razr 2026 and Razr+ 2026 are tipped to feature 6.9-inch AMOLED inner displays, with refresh rates of 120Hz and 165Hz, respectively. The Razr 2026 may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chipset clocked up to 2.60GHz, while the Razr+ 2026 could use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Both models are expected to support LPDDR5X RAM, with the Razr 2026 offering UFS 3.1 storage and the Razr+ 2026 featuring faster UFS 4.0 onboard storage. They are likely to run on Android 16-based Hello UI out of the box.

For optics, both the Razr 2026 and Razr+ 2026 may include a dual rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors, including an ultra-wide lens, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. The Razr 2026 is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery with up to 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Razr+ 2026 could feature a 4,500mAh battery with faster 45W wired charging and the same 15W wireless charging support.

Connectivity options on the Razr 2026 and Razr+ 2026 may include USB Type-C, Bluetooth, NFC, and dual SIM support with eSIM. The Razr 2026 is tipped to support Wi-Fi 6, while the Razr+ 2026 could offer Wi-Fi 7. Both smartphones are expected to carry an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Motorola Razr 2026 may measure 73.99 × 88.08 × 15.85mm when folded and 73.99 × 171.30 × 7.25mm when unfolded, weighing around 188g. The Razr+ 2026 could measure 73.99 × 88.09 × 15.32mm folded and 73.99 × 171.42 × 7.09mm unfolded, with a weight of about 189g, according to the report.

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Further reading: Motorola Razr 70, Motorola Razr 70 Price, Motorola Razr 70 Features, Motorola Razr 70 Specifications, Motorola Razr 70 Series, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola, Motorola Razr Plus 2026
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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