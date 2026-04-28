Nothing first introduced its novel Essential Space feature alongside the Nothing Phone 3 series last year, and the Carl Pei-led company has continued to improve this AI-driven hub with regular updates. Most recently, Nothing has announced that it has Essential Space with cloud storage for backups. With this update, users can store their data and access it across the company's handsets. Cloud storage allows users to back up their content and sync it with their Nothing account. Nothing assures that user data is managed in compliance with GDPR and secured using Google's cloud protection standards.

How Nothing's Essential Space Backups Work

The firm said the addition of Cloud storage to Essential Space. The latest update lets users back up and sync Essential Space content through the Nothing account. This enables notes, screenshots, voice notes, images, tasks, and summaries to remain connected across supported devices.

With this update, users can access their Essential Space content even if they reset their smartphone or move between Nothing or CMF devices.

Nothing says the Cloud storage is designed to make Essential Space feel more reliable and continuous. The update is available for Nothing and CMF phones launched in 2025 and 2026 that support Essential Key. The update is rolling out automatically, but users can also manually update the Essential Space app through the Google Play Store. Once available, Cloud storage settings can be managed by heading to Essential Space > Profile > Storage > Backup.

The company claims that Essential Space's Cloud storage relies on Google's cloud infrastructure to handle backups and sync content through the Nothing account. It noted that the data is handled in line with GDPR and secured using Google's cloud protection standards. Nothing assures that only the account owner can access their content. Additionally, if the device is used offline, the offline data will automatically merge once it reconnects to the internet.

As mentioned, the Essential Space feature was launched with the Nothing Phone 3 models last year. It can be accessed by double-pressing the Essential Key. It can be used for screenshots, organising saved Essential Space memories, recording conversations, and generating AI-based summaries, among others.