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OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip, 8,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 17:06 IST
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip, 8,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • The handset comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • OnePlus has also launched a 'Gun God' gaming controller in China
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The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra was launched in China on Tuesday. It joins the OnePlus Ace 6 and Ace 6T in the brand's latest performance-focused smartphone lineup. The handset sports a 1.5K resolution AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. On the camera front, OnePlus has equipped the phone with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra packs an 8,600mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Price, Availability

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra launch price is set at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 48,400) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It's 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 52,500), CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 56,700), and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 60,800)

The top-end variant of the handset, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage, costs CNY 5,099 (roughly Rs. 70,500). It is available for purchase in Ace Awakening and Metal Storm (translated from Chinese) colour options.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ (1,272×2,772 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, 93.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 450ppi pixel density.

The OnePlus handset is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC with a peak clock speed of up to 4.21GHz, paired with an ARM Mali-GPU. The handset is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field-of-view. The rear camera supports up to 20x digital zoom and can record videos in up to 4K resolution at 60fps. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor along with face unlock support. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra packs an 8,600mAh battery that supports wired fast charging at 120W. The phone measures 162.45 x 77.47 x 8.45mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at about 217g.

OnePlus Gaming Controller

Alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, the brand has also launched a OnePlus ‘Gun God' Gaming Controller, priced at CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 6,200). It features an ergonomic grip design, which is aimed at improving comfort during extended gaming sessions. The controller attaches to a smartphone in a horizontal orientation.

The accessory comes equipped with dual trigger-style buttons, highlighted in red. As per the company, these are positioned to mimic traditional gamepad controls. The triggers use micro-switch mechanisms with a reported 1.8ms response time and a 1000Hz polling rate.

OnePlus has also integrated what it calls an “esports-grade antenna” within the controller for improving signal reception and reducing latency during online gaming sessions. It also features a built-in cooling solution in the form of a detachable heat dissipation module with an internal fan.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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