  Moto Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 4 Inch Cover Display Launched Alongside Razr 50: Price, Specifications

Moto Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 4-Inch Cover Display Launched Alongside Razr 50: Price, Specifications

Moto Razr 50 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2024 17:22 IST
Moto Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 4-Inch Cover Display Launched Alongside Razr 50: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Razr 50 series runs on Android 14-based Hello UI

Highlights
  • Motorola has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • They have IPX8 rated build
  • Moto Razr 50 Ultra carries a dual rear camera setup
Moto Razr 50 and Moto Razr 50 Ultra were launched in China on Tuesday as the latest clamshell-style foldable smartphones from the Lenovo-owned brand.  They are equipped with an aluminium frame and feature 6.9-inch inner screens. The Moto Razr 50 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the Moto Razr 50 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC. Both models run on Android 14 with Hello UI on top and flaunt a 50-megapixel main camera. They have an IPX8-rated build for water resistance.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra, Razr 50 price

Moto Razr 50 Ultra pricing starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It is available in Modern Green, Peach Fuzz and Vintage Denim (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Meanwhile, the price of the Moto Razr 50 starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It is offered in Elephant Grey, Moon Velvet Black and Love Orange (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Both models are currently available for pre-order in China.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra specifications

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra runs on Android 14-based MyUX and sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display with 165Hz refresh rate and 413ppi pixel density. It features a 4-inch (1,080x1,272 pixels) pOLED cover display with 165Hz refresh rate and 417ppi pixel density. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto Razr 50 Ultra carries a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

razr 50 ultra moto Moto Razr 50 UltraMoto Razr 50 Ultra 

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra is available in 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.x inbuilt storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Motorola has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Moto Razr 50 Ultra that supports 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It measures 170.42x73.99x7.09mm and weighs 189 grams.

Moto Razr 50 specifications

The Moto Razr 50 features the same software and inner display as the Moto Razr 50 Ultra, though the screen has a 120Hz refresh rate. The standard model has a 3.6-inch full-HD+ (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It includes a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Like its higher-grade sibling, the Moto Razr 50 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel sensor. Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the Ultra model. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto Razr 50 carries a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It measures 171.3x73.99x7.25mm and weighs 188.4 grams.

Motorola has used the Air Nanoskin 6000 series Aviation Aluminum middle frame for the Moto Razr 50 series. They have an IPX8 rated water-resistant build.

 

Moto Razr 50, Moto Razr 50 Ultra, Moto Razr 50 Price, Moto Razr 50 Ultra Price, Motorola Razr 50 Series, Moto Razr 50 Specifications, Moto Razr 50 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 4-Inch Cover Display Launched Alongside Razr 50: Price, Specifications
