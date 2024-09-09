Technology News
English Edition
Motorola Razr 50 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, 3.63-Inch Cover Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola promises three years of OS updates and four years of security updates for the Motorola Razr 50.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 September 2024 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 50 has a 4,200mAh battery unit

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 50 runs on Android 14-based MyUX
  • It supports 33W wired and 15W wireless charging
  • Motorola Razr 50 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Motorola Razr 50 was launched in India on Monday as the latest flip-style foldable smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. It has an aluminium frame and features a 6.9-inch internal screen and a 3.63-inch cover display. The Motorola Razr 50 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and features dual rear cameras. The handset has an IPX8-rated build and houses a 4,200mAh battery. The Razr 50 was unveiled in other global markets in June alongside the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 50 Price in India

The price of Motorola Razr 50 is set at Rs. 64,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will go on sale in the country from September 20 through Amazon, Motorola.in, Reliance Digital, and as well as select retail stores. Pre-booking will begin on September 10. The new phone will be available in Beach Sand, Koala Grey, and Spritz Orange shades.

As an introductory offer, buyers can avail Rs. 5,000 festive discount and a Rs. 10,000 bank discount while buying the Motorola Razr 50. These offers will bring down the effective price to Rs. 49,999. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,778. Consumers can also avail of benefits worth Rs. 15,000 from Reliance Jio.

Motorola Razr 50 Specifications

The dual SIM (regular+eSIM) Motorola Razr 50 runs on Android 14-based Hello UX and sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and 413ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver up to 300Hz touch sampling rate and 3,000nits peak brightness. The handset boasts a 3.63-inch full-HD+ (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The clamshell foldable has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front, and vegan leather on the rear. It features an aluminium frame.

motorola 50 razr Motorola Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

Motorola Razr 50 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset under the hood alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable inbuilt storage. It has a dual outer camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. On the inner display, it houses a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Razr 50 include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, FM radio, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, a USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It has an IPX8-rated water-repellent build. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, and proximity sensor. 

The Moto Razr 50 has a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 33W wired and 15W wireless charging. It measures 171.3x73.99x7.25mm when opened and weighs 188.4 grams. Motorola is assuring three years of OS updates and four years of security updates for the new phone.

 

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Profits Alongside Most Altcoins, Market Cap Remains Below $2 Trillion

