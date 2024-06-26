Technology News

Moto Razr 50 Ultra India Launch Date Set for July 4; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Moto Razr 50 Ultra will be available in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz shades in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2024 11:57 IST
Moto Razr 50 Ultra India Launch Date Set for July 4; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Razr 50 Ultra has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Motorola has released the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra globally
  • Moto Razr 50 Ultra will debut in India next month
  • It will take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5
Advertisement

Motorola unveiled the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra on Tuesday at the Lenovo event in China and select global markets including North America, Europe and the UK. Shortly after the launch, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed the arrival of the Moto Razr 50 Ultra in India. The flip-style foldable phone will go on sale in the country through Amazon. A Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the Moto Razr 50 Ultra and the handset has an IPX8-rated build. It will compete with the likes of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Lenovo-owned brand announced it will launch the Moto Razr 50 Ultra in India on July 4. Motorola is dropping teasers through its official X handle about the launch. Additionally, Amazon has published a dedicated webpage revealing the launch date and specifications.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra specifications

Indian variant of the Moto Razr 50 Ultra is teased to be available in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz shades. It is confirmed to come with Moto AI and Google Gemini integrations. The Amazon listing highlights other features like a 4-inch (1,080x1,272 pixels) pOLED cover display with 165Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra will bring a 6.9-inch internal pOLED flexible screen. The handset carries a dual outer camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main se nsor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 32-megapixel shooter on the inner display and an IPX8-rated water-resistant build.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra price

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra has a starting price of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model in China. The top-end model with 12GB + 512GB storage costs CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 74,000). The Indian variant of the phone could be priced in line with this. It is available in Modern Green, Peach Fuzz and Vintage Denim (translated from Chinese) colour options in China. It is expected to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto Razr 50 Ultra, Moto Razr 50 Ultra Specifications, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Series Launch Confirmed; Next Galaxy Unpacked to Be Held on July 10

Related Stories

Moto Razr 50 Ultra India Launch Date Set for July 4; Amazon Availability Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Casio G-Shock GBD-300 Smartwatch With Shock Resistance Feature Unveiled
  2. Here's What the Upcoming CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Could Look Like
  3. Moto S50 Neo With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colourways Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 Event Confirmed; Here's What to Expect
  6. Blackmagic Camera App Now Available on Select Android Smartphones
  7. Moto Razr 50 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review
  9. CMF Phone 1 Could Feature a Removable Back Plate, Teaser Suggests
  10. Vivo Pad 3 Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Variants Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G85 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, 30W Fast Charging Support Listed Online: Price, Specifications
  2. OpenAI's ChatGPT App for macOS Now Available For All Users
  3. CMF Phone 1 Teased to Feature Removable Back Plate, Enhancing Customisation Options
  4. Moto Razr 50 Ultra India Launch Date Set for July 4; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Chipset, Price and Other Details Leaked via Amazon Listing
  6. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Series Launch Confirmed; Next Galaxy Unpacked to Be Held on July 10
  8. Google Said to Be Developing Gemini AI-Powered User Customisable Chatbots Based on Celebrities
  9. Louisiana Joins Growing List of US States that Support Crypto Mining
  10. CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Design and Key Features Teased Ahead of July 8 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »