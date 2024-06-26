Motorola unveiled the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra on Tuesday at the Lenovo event in China and select global markets including North America, Europe and the UK. Shortly after the launch, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed the arrival of the Moto Razr 50 Ultra in India. The flip-style foldable phone will go on sale in the country through Amazon. A Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the Moto Razr 50 Ultra and the handset has an IPX8-rated build. It will compete with the likes of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Lenovo-owned brand announced it will launch the Moto Razr 50 Ultra in India on July 4. Motorola is dropping teasers through its official X handle about the launch. Additionally, Amazon has published a dedicated webpage revealing the launch date and specifications.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra specifications

Indian variant of the Moto Razr 50 Ultra is teased to be available in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz shades. It is confirmed to come with Moto AI and Google Gemini integrations. The Amazon listing highlights other features like a 4-inch (1,080x1,272 pixels) pOLED cover display with 165Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra will bring a 6.9-inch internal pOLED flexible screen. The handset carries a dual outer camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main se nsor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 32-megapixel shooter on the inner display and an IPX8-rated water-resistant build.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra price

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra has a starting price of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model in China. The top-end model with 12GB + 512GB storage costs CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 74,000). The Indian variant of the phone could be priced in line with this. It is available in Modern Green, Peach Fuzz and Vintage Denim (translated from Chinese) colour options in China. It is expected to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.