Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Date Announced; Discounts on iPhone 13, Others Teased

Amazon has confirmed that its upcoming Great Indian 2024 sale will begin on September 27.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 September 2024 15:32 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale will offer discounts on mobiles, electronics and more

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale will commence on September 27
  • The sale will bring massive deals on smartphones like iPhone 13
  • SBI card holders can also take advantage of additional instant discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale dates have been finally announced. The sale will bring exciting deals on top smartphones such as the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The e-commerce giant is already teasing some early deals and discounts via a dedicated microsite. Buyers will be able to take advantage of up to 40 percent discounts on smartphones. In addition to price cuts, there will also be more benefits for Prime members and SBI card users, alongside added exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Indian 2024 Sale Date, Smartphone Deals

Amazon has confirmed that its upcoming Great Indian 2024 sale will begin on September 27. However, Amazon Prime members will be able to get early access to all the deals on September 26 at midnight. The sale coincides with the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. 

During the sale, you can expect big discounts on handsets such as the iPhone 13, which gets  Apple's A15 Bionic SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and is eligible for the latest iOS 18 update which will be released on September 16.

There will be deals on other smartphones too. Flagship smartphones from Samsung such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are also expected to be offered at lower prices. Xiaomi 14 Civi and the entire OnePlus 12 series are also tipped to receive big discounts.

Motorola's latest foldable Razr 50 series will also get discounts, while budget offers from brands such as Tecno, Itel, Oppo, and Vivo may be offered at lower rates.

In addition to discounts, there will also be more cashback offers and extended no-cost EMI options for buyers. Furthermore, the e-commerce giant is also expected to announce Amazon Pay and Pay Later-based payment offers and coupon discounts during the sale. Amazon is also joining hands with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount on products on debit/credit card transactions.

