Xiaomi Mix Flip launch in China has been confirmed by the smartphone maker, and it will be unveiled in the country on July 19 during Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun's annual speech. Alongside the handset, several other products across categories are also expected to make their debut, including the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Redmi K70 Ultra, Watch S4 Sport, Buds 5, and the Smart Band 9 – making it one of the biggest events of the year for the Chinese company.

Ahead of its official reveal, Xiaomi has teased some details of the upcoming Mix Flip foldable handset, including its design, the chipset powering the phone, and camera tuning.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Design, Specifications Teased

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared several details about the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Flip. it is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip – the current-generation flagship chipset from Qualcomm for smartphones. Furthermore, it will have a larger cover display that will wrap around the rear camera module that houses two sensors, similar to the outer display of the recently launched Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Reaching the peak of flip smartphones. Join me on July 19th for the exciting debut of #XiaomiMIXFlip. pic.twitter.com/2RZChypH1j — Lei Jun (@leijun) July 17, 2024

Like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the foldable smartphone also appears to carry a Leica-tuned dual camera system that is vertically placed, with the bottom lens housing an LED flash. The bottom of the handset may house the speaker grill, microphone, USB Type-C port and SIM tray. The power and volume buttons are teased to be placed on the right side. Antenna bands are visible on all sides of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mix Flip may arrive in multiple colourways, including black, purple, and silver/white. Furthermore, the teaser images suggest it could have multiple finishes too, with one of the devices having a textured back panel, while the other appears to have a smooth surface.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications (Rumoured)

The upcoming Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to sport a 1.5K resolution display. In terms of optics, it may pack a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50E primary sensor, and a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary sensor with a 2x optical zoom. It is also tipped to get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The handset may be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.