  Xiaomi Mix Flip Design, Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Revealed Ahead of July 19 Launch

Xiaomi Mix Flip Design, Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Revealed Ahead of July 19 Launch

Xiaomi Mix Flip appears to feature a vertically placed dual rear camera setup that is tuned by Leica, just like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 July 2024 11:04 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip Design, Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Revealed Ahead of July 19 Launch

Photo Credit: X/Lei Jun

Xiaomi Mix Flip will launch on July 19 in China alongside several other Xiaomi devices

Highlights
  • Xiaomi confirms Mix Flip will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • It will debut alongside the Mix Fold 4, Redmi K70 Ultra and other devices
  • The Xiaomi Mix Flip is teased to come in multiple finishes and colourways
Xiaomi Mix Flip launch in China has been confirmed by the smartphone maker, and it will be unveiled in the country on July 19 during Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun's annual speech. Alongside the handset, several other products across categories are also expected to make their debut, including the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Redmi K70 Ultra, Watch S4 Sport, Buds 5, and the Smart Band 9 – making it one of the biggest events of the year for the Chinese company.

Ahead of its official reveal, Xiaomi has teased some details of the upcoming Mix Flip foldable handset, including its design, the chipset powering the phone, and camera tuning.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Design, Specifications Teased

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared several details about the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Flip. it is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip – the current-generation flagship chipset from Qualcomm for smartphones. Furthermore, it will have a larger cover display that will wrap around the rear camera module that houses two sensors, similar to the outer display of the recently launched Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

 

Like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the foldable smartphone also appears to carry a Leica-tuned dual camera system that is vertically placed, with the bottom lens housing an LED flash. The bottom of the handset may house the speaker grill, microphone, USB Type-C port and SIM tray. The power and volume buttons are teased to be placed on the right side. Antenna bands are visible on all sides of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mix Flip may arrive in multiple colourways, including black, purple, and silver/white. Furthermore, the teaser images suggest it could have multiple finishes too, with one of the devices having a textured back panel, while the other appears to have a smooth surface.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications (Rumoured)

The upcoming Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to sport a 1.5K resolution display. In terms of optics, it may pack a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50E primary sensor, and a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary sensor with a 2x optical zoom. It is also tipped to get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The handset may be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good one-handed usability
  • Best in class cover display
  • Quality cameras
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when shooting video
Read detailed Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Mix Flip specifications, Xiaomi Mix Flip design, Xiaomi Mix Flip colourways
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Whistleblowers Claim Firm Made Employees Sign ‘Illegally Restrictive’ NDAs: Report

Xiaomi Mix Flip Design, Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Revealed Ahead of July 19 Launch
