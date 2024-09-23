Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Razr 50s Reportedly Spotted on GeekBench with 8GB of RAM, Android 14

Geekbench scores of the purported Motorola Razr 50s appear to severely undercut those of the Razr 50 Ultra spotted in Gadgets 360-carried out tests.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 September 2024 19:08 IST
Motorola Razr 50s Reportedly Spotted on GeekBench with 8GB of RAM, Android 14

Motorola Razr 50s may join the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in the company's lineup (representative image)

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 50s is reported to feature 8GB of RAM and octa-core SoC
  • It is speculated to have a score of 889 in the single precision tests
  • The purported handset may be an affordable version of standard Razr 50
Advertisement

Motorola Razr 50s is expected to be the Lenovo-owned company's next foldable smartphone and an affordable version of the standard Razr 50. The smartphone's specifications surfaced on a benchmarking platform, revealing details about its chipset, RAM and more, according to a report. The variant listed on the platform hints at the purported handset featuring 8GB of RAM and an Android 14 operating system (OS). Notably, the Motorola Razr 50s was also recently spotted on the HDR10+ certification website.

Motorola Razr 50s Geekbench Listing

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Motorola Razr 50s was spotted on the Geekbench 6 cross-platform benchmark site. It was listed sporting a motherboard dubbed ‘aito' with an ARMv8 architecture. The processor is said to feature eight cores; four performance cores clocked at 2.50GHz and four efficiency cores capped at 2.0GHz. While the chipset was not revealed, it is speculated to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, which also powers the Razr 50 globally.

It reportedly runs on Android 14 and comes with 7.28GB of RAM. As per the listing, the purported Motorola Razr 50s scored 1,040 and 3,003 points in Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. These numbers appear to severely undercut the Geekbench scores of the Razr 50 Ultra which scored 1,926 and 4,950 points in tests carried out by Gadgets 360.

However, that isn't the case in comparison with the standard Razr 50, which scored similarly on Geekbench.

While Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the Geekbench 6.3.0 scores, we managed to get our hands on the Geekbench AI scores of the handset. In this listing, the purported Motorola Razr 50s had a score of 889 in the single precision test. Meanwhile, the half-precision and the quantised scores came out to be 887 and 1,895 points, respectively.

moto razr 50s geekbench Motorola Razr 50s

Geekbench AI Scores of Purported Motorola Razr 50s

When launched, the purported handset could join the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in the company's flagship lineup of clamshell-style foldable smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good one-handed usability
  • Best in class cover display
  • Quality cameras
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when shooting video
Read detailed Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 50s, Motorola Razr 50, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Outperform Apple A18 Pro SoC in GPU Benchmarks
What is the ‘REDI’ Framework for CBDC Adoption Suggested by IMF

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 50s Reportedly Spotted on GeekBench with 8GB of RAM, Android 14
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 15 Pro Series to Cost Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series With IP69 Rating to Debut This Week
  4. MacBook Air M1 to be Available Under Rs. 53,000 During Amazon Sale
  5. iQOO 13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside Specifications
  6. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Said to Go Global Soon
  7. OnePlus Open Gets Big Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  8. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Dyson OnTrac Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  3. Motorola Razr 50s Reportedly Spotted on GeekBench with 8GB of RAM, Android 14
  4. What is the ‘REDI’ Framework for CBDC Adoption Suggested by IMF
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Outperform Apple A18 Pro SoC in GPU Benchmarks
  6. Sony Bravia Theatre U Neckband Speaker With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Support Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Launch Timeframe Leaked; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  8. Apple Could Be Working on a Triple-Folding iPhone; Patent Suggests
  9. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Tri-Fold Phone to Be Available Globally: Report
  10. Mathematicians Uncover Soft Cells, a New Class of Shapes in Nature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »