Motorola Razr 50s is expected to be the Lenovo-owned company's next foldable smartphone and an affordable version of the standard Razr 50. The smartphone's specifications surfaced on a benchmarking platform, revealing details about its chipset, RAM and more, according to a report. The variant listed on the platform hints at the purported handset featuring 8GB of RAM and an Android 14 operating system (OS). Notably, the Motorola Razr 50s was also recently spotted on the HDR10+ certification website.

Motorola Razr 50s Geekbench Listing

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Motorola Razr 50s was spotted on the Geekbench 6 cross-platform benchmark site. It was listed sporting a motherboard dubbed ‘aito' with an ARMv8 architecture. The processor is said to feature eight cores; four performance cores clocked at 2.50GHz and four efficiency cores capped at 2.0GHz. While the chipset was not revealed, it is speculated to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, which also powers the Razr 50 globally.

It reportedly runs on Android 14 and comes with 7.28GB of RAM. As per the listing, the purported Motorola Razr 50s scored 1,040 and 3,003 points in Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. These numbers appear to severely undercut the Geekbench scores of the Razr 50 Ultra which scored 1,926 and 4,950 points in tests carried out by Gadgets 360.

However, that isn't the case in comparison with the standard Razr 50, which scored similarly on Geekbench.

While Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the Geekbench 6.3.0 scores, we managed to get our hands on the Geekbench AI scores of the handset. In this listing, the purported Motorola Razr 50s had a score of 889 in the single precision test. Meanwhile, the half-precision and the quantised scores came out to be 887 and 1,895 points, respectively.

Geekbench AI Scores of Purported Motorola Razr 50s

When launched, the purported handset could join the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in the company's flagship lineup of clamshell-style foldable smartphones.

