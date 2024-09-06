Technology News
Motorola Razr 50s Reportedly Spotted on Certification Website; Could Be an Affordable Version of Moto Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50 will be launched in India on September 9.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 50 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 50s could be in the works
  • Motorola Razr 50s is likely to have HDR10+ support
  • Motorola Razr has a 50-megapixel camera setup
Motorola Razr 50 was unveiled in China in June alongside the Moto Razr 50 Ultra. The phone will launch in India next week as well. The Lenovo-owned brand seems to be working on another Razr phone — Motorola Razr 50s. As we wait for a formal announcement, this new model has allegedly been spotted on the HDR10+ certification website. The purported Motorola Razr 50s is expected to debut as an affordable version of the Razr 50. The latter runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and has a 50-megapixel camera setup.

MySmartPrice spotted a new Moto Razr phone on the HDR10+ certification website. The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication confirms the upcoming phone's name as the Motorola Razr 50s. It indicates that the handset will have HDR10+ support.

This naming convention aligns with Motorola's branding strategy. It unveiled Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in China in June. These handsets debuted in the US with the Razr 2024 moniker.

The purported Motorola Razr 50s is rumoured to come as an affordable variant of the Razr 50 series. In China, the price of Razr 50 starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The clamshell foldable phone is confirmed to launch in the Indian market on September 9.

Moto Razr 50 Specifications

The Moto Razr 50 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display and a 3.6-inch full-HD+ (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED cover display. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset under the hood alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the Moto Razr 50 carries a dual outer camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It boasts a 32-megapixel shooter on the inner display for selfies and video chats. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Motorola Razr 50s, Motorola Razr 50, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
DJI Neo Drone With 4K Video Support, 135 Gram Weight, AI Subject Tracking Launched: Specifications, Price
AlgoBharat Initiates Second Edition of ‘Road to Impact’ Initiative in India

