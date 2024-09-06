Motorola Razr 50 was unveiled in China in June alongside the Moto Razr 50 Ultra. The phone will launch in India next week as well. The Lenovo-owned brand seems to be working on another Razr phone — Motorola Razr 50s. As we wait for a formal announcement, this new model has allegedly been spotted on the HDR10+ certification website. The purported Motorola Razr 50s is expected to debut as an affordable version of the Razr 50. The latter runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and has a 50-megapixel camera setup.

MySmartPrice spotted a new Moto Razr phone on the HDR10+ certification website. The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication confirms the upcoming phone's name as the Motorola Razr 50s. It indicates that the handset will have HDR10+ support.

This naming convention aligns with Motorola's branding strategy. It unveiled Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in China in June. These handsets debuted in the US with the Razr 2024 moniker.

The purported Motorola Razr 50s is rumoured to come as an affordable variant of the Razr 50 series. In China, the price of Razr 50 starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The clamshell foldable phone is confirmed to launch in the Indian market on September 9.

Moto Razr 50 Specifications

The Moto Razr 50 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display and a 3.6-inch full-HD+ (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED cover display. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset under the hood alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the Moto Razr 50 carries a dual outer camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It boasts a 32-megapixel shooter on the inner display for selfies and video chats. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

