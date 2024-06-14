Technology News
Motorola Razr 50 series and Motorola S50 Neo are already listed on the Lenovo China website.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2024 13:04 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola S50 Neo is teased to come in three colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 50 series is the firm's next generation of foldable phones
  • Lenovo China has listed new devices revealing design and specifications
  • Motorola S50 Neo is confirmed to feature a 5,000mAh battery
Motorola Razr 50 series launch timeline has finally been announced by the company. The next generation foldables from the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker are expected to arrive as the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, the successors to the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, respectively. They are confirmed to be unveiled alongside the Motorola S50 Neo. Lenovo China has listed the new devices revealing their design and key specifications.

The arrival of the Motorola Razr 50 series and Motorola S50 Neo in China on June 25 was announced  via a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. The launch event will begin at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The foldable phones are teased to arrive with several AI features like recent flagships.

Motorola S50 Neo specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 series and Motorola S50 Neo are currently listed on Lenovo's website in China. The listing of the latter shows the design and specifications of the phone. It has a curved OLED display with a hole punch cutout in the centre for housing a selfie shooter.

As per the company's website, the Motorola S50 Neo will be available in black, blue and green colour options. It is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor with support for OIS. A 5,000mAh battery and a 7.59mm thin profile are the other features.

Motorola Razr 50 series specifications (expected)

Previously, the Motorola Razr 50 was spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, 8GB of RAM and Android 14. It is likely to feature a 4,200mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. It is tipped to come with a 6.9-inch pOLED inner display with a 120Hz, a 3.6-inch OLED cover screen and a dual rear camera setup.

As per past leaks, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It is said to have a 6.9-inch main OLED screen and a 2-inch cover screen. It could feature 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery with 68W wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Marshall Minor IV With 12mm Dynamic Drivers, Bluetooth Multipoint Support Launched in India
Google's Gemini Nano Boosts Live Transcription on Pixel 8, Pixel 8a; Recorder App Gets New Shortcut

Comment
