Technology News

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra First Impressions: Chasing Perfection

Motorola’s Razr 50 Ultra strives for perfection as it aims to fix the shortcomings of its predecessor

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 July 2024 15:55 IST
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra First Impressions: Chasing Perfection

Motorola’s Razr 50 Ultra is priced at Rs. 99,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Razr 50 Ultra has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  • The phone has plenty of hardware and software upgrades under the hood
  • Google's Gemini AI can run on cover display itself
Advertisement

Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra, indeed, was a game-changer in the world of foldables. Launched in July 2023, the phone surely made an impact and raised the bar for foldable (or flippable) designs, forcing other manufacturers to reconsider how cover displays could be used. In my reviews of both competing foldables (the Oppo Find N3 Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5), it was clear that neither had managed to deliver the seamless cover display experience that Motorola mastered with its Razr 40 Ultra.

It's 2024, and Motorola is back with the next version of its clamshell foldable called the Razr 50 Ultra. It appears very familiar to the previous model, but take a closer look and there are a ton of changes within.

motorola razr 50 ultra main display gadgets 360 MotorolaRazr50Ultra Motorola

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has a familiar 6.9-inch pOLED main display as before but with a 165Hz screen refresh rate

 

The new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra sure looks very similar to the previous model it replaces. Very little has changed in the design department, save for the vegan leather-finished rear panels that are now standard on all three colourways, two of which are brand new. Motorola has surely drilled down on the details this year as the Midnight Blue finish offers a dual spliced pattern which results in a different-feeling texture compared to the single spliced finish of the Spring Green and Peach Fuzz options.

The hinge feels so much smoother and refined this year, and Motorola claims that it offers much better free-stop performance compared to the previous model. The hinge is also better designed to deal with dust. When it comes to water, the phone gets an IPX8 certification, which is in line with what Samsung offers with its Galaxy Flip 5. The A cover (protective case) on the hinge is also flatter, making the phone a bit slimmer than the previous model as well.

motorola razr 50 ultra design cover display gadgets 360 MotorolaRazr50Ultra Motorola

The larger 4.0-inch cover display is fully capable of running Google's Gemini AI

 

A design feature that many may overlook is the cover display, which, unlike the Razr 40 Ultra, now runs from edge to edge with a thin, uniform bezel. The size of the display has gone up from an already large 3.6 inches on the Razr 40 Ultra to an even bigger 4-inch pOLED unit with a higher resolution (1,272 x 1,080 pixels) that is now LTPO and offers a 165Hz refresh rate. The hinge assembly, which intruded into the cover display with the earlier model and resulted in a metal band at the top of the cover display, is now gone and hence has a very seamless and clean appearance. Indeed, Motorola has gone with finer refinements this time that will mainly be visible to an existing customer when both devices are placed side-by-side.

motorola razr 50 ultra design hinge gadgets 360 MotorolaRazr50Ultra Motorola

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra gets a new hinge, which, apart from being more compact, also feels smooth and refined in action

 

Another area that feels more polished is the phone's software. Motorola's new Android 14-based Hello UI keeps gradually drifting away from what used to be near-stock Android. However, it's nice to see a revamped cover display UI that even has a pinch-to-zoom-out gesture to view all the new tiles at once (like on the Galaxy Z Flip 5). What is new to the foldable lineup is the use of Google's Gemini AI which is now accessible on the cover display itself. From seeking explanations to brainstorming ideas, even general Q&A and tasks can now be handled without opening the phone's main display, making the already useful cover display even more practical.

motorola razr 50 ultra design rear panel gadgets 360 MotorolaRazr50Ultra Motorola

All finishes of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra this year get a vegan leather rear panel

 

Powering this smooth new UI and AI experience is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which is probably why the software experience feels smoother this year. But more on that in my full review.

There are new cameras as well. Both rear cameras have been upgraded to high-resolution 50-megapixel sensors. The second camera is now a telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel front-facing camera embedded into the folding main display.

With a bigger and faster display this year, Motorola has backed up this phone with a bigger 4,000mAh battery (over last year's 3,800mAh unit), combined with the LTPO technology available on both displays and far more power-efficient processor compared to the previous model (should in theory) result in better battery life as well. Charging is handled by a 68W wired charger, which comes in the box. The phone, like last year's model, also supports 15W wireless charging as well.

motorola razr 50 ultra box contents gadgets 360 MotorolaRazr50Ultra Motorola

Apart from the charger, Motorola also bundles the Moto Buds+ TWS and an environmentally-friendly case in the box

 

With a high price tag of Rs. 99,999 this year, it all seems justified, given the numerous upgrades available on this year's model. Motorola also offers a sturdy case in the box along with a premium Moto Buds+ TWS (Review) priced at Rs 9,999, which seems like a sweet deal. What remains to be seen is whether Motorola has addressed the heating issues and average still and video camera performance of last year's Razr 40 Ultra into something better this year in its mission to perfect its foldable. And this is something I will conclude in our full review which will be out soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Design, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Cover Display, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Features, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Software, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Battery, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price in India, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Competition
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Realme GT 6 Key Specifications, Colourways Revealed Officially Ahead of China Launch; Spotted on TENAA
Basel Committee of Banking Supervision Approves Crypto Asset Disclosure Framework for Banks

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra First Impressions: Chasing Perfection
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra With 4-Inch Outer Screen, IPX8 Rating Debuts in India
  2. Realme 13 Pro+ Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Design, Features Leak Before Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Launch Date, Design, Specifications Tipped
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Threads Has 175 Million Monthly Active Users After a Year, Mark Zuckerberg Says India Among Most Active Markets
  2. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Confirmed, to Arrive Later This Month
  3. Google Pixel Smartphones Manufactured in India to be Exported to Europe, US: Report
  4. Redmi K70 Ultra May Come with 16GB RAM, Reveals Geekbench Listing Ahead of China Launch
  5. Apple Updates Game Porting Toolkit With Support for Bringing Mac Game Ports to iPhone, iPad
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Design, Key Features Leak Ahead of July 10 Launch
  7. WhatsApp for Android and iOS Reportedly Testing a Dedicated Video Note Mode for Camera
  8. ChatGPT macOS App Spotted Storing Conversations in Plain Text; OpenAI Reportedly Rolls Out Update
  9. Netflix May Have Removed Its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan for Existing Subscribers in Select Markets
  10. Honor MagicPad 2 Design, Colour Options Teased; Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »