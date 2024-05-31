Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Design, Key Specifications Revealed Via TENAA Listing

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to launch alongside the Motorola Razr 50 later this year. The phones are expected to succeed the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40, respectively. Reports and leaks have suggested key features and price ranges of the purported clamshell foldable phones. We have also seen leaked design renders of the handsets. Recently, the vanilla Motorola Razr 50 was spotted on the TENAA certification site. Now, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has appeared on the TENAA website, with the listing revealing its design and key specifications.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design (expected)

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is seen in a dark blue colourway in the TENAA listing. The inner display appears with a centred hole-punch slot at the top and slim bezels. Two separate circular camera modules alongside a small LED flash unit are seen in the top left corner of the back of the phone. The cover screen can be seen extending until the hinge in the middle of the back panel. The brand's "M" inscription appears on the lower half followed by the "Razr" label towards the bottom. The upper right edge of the handset has the power and volume buttons.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra seen on the TENAA website

Photo Credit: TENAA

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications, features (expected)

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, according to the listing, will sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) OLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer screen is said to have a 4-inch OLED panel with a 1,272 x 1,080 pixels resolution, considerably larger than the preceding 3.6-inch cover display of the Razr 40 Ultra.

The listing suggests that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be powered by an octa-core chipset with the highest speed of 3.0GHz. This is speculated to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The phone will likely be available in RAM options of 8GB, 12GB, 16GB and 18GB, which are said to be paired with four storage variants - 28GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

In the camera department, the upcoming Motorola clamshell is expected to feature dual 50-megapixel rear camera sensors alongside a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be backed by dual cells - 998mAh and 2,832mAh. The combined rated capacity of 3,830mAh will likely be marketed with a value of 4,000mAh. An earlier 3C listing suggested the handset could support 68W fast charging. The phone is expected to weigh 189g and measure 171.4 x 73.9 x 7mm in size.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has previously been tipped to ship with Android 14-based OS. The handset is also expected to come with an IPX8 rating for water resistance and wireless charging support. It may be offered in three colour options with the marketing names of Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink. The 12GB RAM + 512GB configuration of this phone has been tipped to be priced at around EUR 1200 (roughly Rs. 1,07,00).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.