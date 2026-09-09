Motorola's Signature series made its debut earlier this year with a focus on a slim design, high-end hardware, and a distinctive aesthetic. Now, the company appears to be preparing its successor. According to a report, a teaser for a handset called the “Signature 27” briefly appeared on Motorola's website, showing a close-up of the rear camera module. The teaser has since disappeared, but its appearance across multiple websites reportedly offers clues about Motorola's next premium smartphone.

Motorola Signature 27 Teaser

Android Authority reports that a Reddit user first spotted the Motorola Signature 27 teaser as a pop-up on the company's website. The prompt appeared after visitors opened the site and asked them to enter their name and email address to receive updates about the upcoming device.

Photo Credit: Reddit/ sasa_petrovic

The pop-up reportedly showed a shadowy close-up of the smartphone's rear camera hardware, accompanied by the “Signature 27” branding and the tagline “A new perspective is coming.” Visitors could either sign up for updates or dismiss the prompt.

The teaser has since disappeared from Motorola's website. Its brief appearance, however, suggests that Motorola is indeed working on a successor to the first-generation Signature model.

GSMArena reported that visitors accessing Motorola's website from the European Union and the UK also encountered the same prompt. The publication also noted a “Crystals by Swarovski” logo that appeared to be associated with the pop-up, although it did not load correctly. This indicates that Signature 27 could follow the original phone with a special-edition model featuring Swarovski crystals, similar to the recently introduced Motorola Razr Crystals by Swarovski as part of its Brilliant collection.

Motorola Signature Features, Specifications

Motorola introduced the original Signature in India in January as its first model under the new premium series. The phone features a 6.8-inch pOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 6,200 nits. It measures 6.99mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

The Signature is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is also a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone packs a 5,200mAh silicon carbon battery, with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It also comes with 10W wireless and 5W wired reverse charging support.

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