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HMD Pro India Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

HMD Pro is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 17:14 IST
HMD Pro India Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD launched its Vibe 2 5G smartphone in India earlier this year

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Highlights
  • HMD has teased the launch of a new Pro smartphone in India
  • The teaser video showcases the rear design of the upcoming phone
  • HMD Vibe 2 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display
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HMD is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The company shared a teaser on X on Tuesday, confirming the arrival of a new device and its availability details. While HMD has not yet revealed the original name of the phone, the teaser suggests that the camera will be one of its key highlights. It also offers a sneak peek at the rear design. It is likely to come with a dual rear camera unit.

HMD Set to Launch New Phone in India

HMD has teased the launch of a new Pro smartphone in India. Although the final name is yet to be confirmed, the upcoming handset could be called the HMD Pro. The teaser carries the tagline “Pro is about to focus on one thing: your Vibe” and asks users to guess “what's behind the lens,” hinting that new camera features could be introduced with the new smartphone.

The teaser is shown with a coming soon tag. The upcoming HMD Pro smartphone is confirmed to go on sale through Flipkart in the country. It will be available for purchase during Flipkart's "The Big Billion Days" shopping event.

The 13-second video showcases the rear design of the upcoming phone. It is shown in a silver finish with rounded corners. It appears to have a dual rear camera unit, featuring two large, prominent circular lens cutouts vertically arranged. The LED flash ring is placed below the upper lens in a smaller circular element. The camera module is housed in a rounded rectangular island.

The teaser has a “Vibe” tag, which could connect the new device to HMD's recently introduced Vibe series. However, it is not sure whether the upcoming smartphone will be part of the Vibe lineup.

HMD launched its Vibe 2 5G smartphone in India earlier this year for an initial price of Rs. 10,999. It was released in Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink colours and is currently available on Flipkart.

The HMD Vibe 2 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc processor coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It has an AI-backed rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera. It features an 8-megapixel front camera and has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

HMD Vibe 2 5G

HMD Vibe 2 5G

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: HMD Pro, HMD
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
HMD Pro India Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
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