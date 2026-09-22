HMD is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The company shared a teaser on X on Tuesday, confirming the arrival of a new device and its availability details. While HMD has not yet revealed the original name of the phone, the teaser suggests that the camera will be one of its key highlights. It also offers a sneak peek at the rear design. It is likely to come with a dual rear camera unit.

HMD Set to Launch New Phone in India

HMD has teased the launch of a new Pro smartphone in India. Although the final name is yet to be confirmed, the upcoming handset could be called the HMD Pro. The teaser carries the tagline “Pro is about to focus on one thing: your Vibe” and asks users to guess “what's behind the lens,” hinting that new camera features could be introduced with the new smartphone.

Pro is about to focus on one thing: your Vibe.



Can you guess what's behind the lens?

Stay tuned.#HMD #HMDIndia #HMDPro #Vibe #ComingSoon



(HMD Pro, new smartphone, smartphone camera, camera technology, upcoming smartphone, HMD India) pic.twitter.com/kzRfIuSuXe — HMD India (@HMDdevicesIN) September 22, 2026

The teaser is shown with a coming soon tag. The upcoming HMD Pro smartphone is confirmed to go on sale through Flipkart in the country. It will be available for purchase during Flipkart's "The Big Billion Days" shopping event.

The 13-second video showcases the rear design of the upcoming phone. It is shown in a silver finish with rounded corners. It appears to have a dual rear camera unit, featuring two large, prominent circular lens cutouts vertically arranged. The LED flash ring is placed below the upper lens in a smaller circular element. The camera module is housed in a rounded rectangular island.

The teaser has a “Vibe” tag, which could connect the new device to HMD's recently introduced Vibe series. However, it is not sure whether the upcoming smartphone will be part of the Vibe lineup.

HMD launched its Vibe 2 5G smartphone in India earlier this year for an initial price of Rs. 10,999. It was released in Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink colours and is currently available on Flipkart.

The HMD Vibe 2 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc processor coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It has an AI-backed rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera. It features an 8-megapixel front camera and has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.