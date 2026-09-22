Oppo Find X10 series was launched in China on Tuesday as the tech firm's flagship smartphone lineup. The series includes three models, namely the Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 E, and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The new handsets are scheduled to go on sale in the country soon via the company's online store. The flagship Find X10 Pro Max is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, while the standard Find X10 model is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max also features a triple 200-megapixel rear camera system, along with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Oppo Find X10, Find X10 E, Find X10 Pro Max Price, Availability

Oppo Find X10 price starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 5,999 (about Rs. 86,000), CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 93,000), and CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 1,07,000), respectively. On the other hand, the price of the Oppo Find X10 E is set at CNY 4,999 (about Rs. 71,000) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options, respectively.

The flagship Oppo Find X10 Pro Max price starts at CNY 6,799 (about Rs. 97,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations cost CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) and CNY 7,999 (about Rs. 1,14,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,28,000).

Oppo's new smartphones are set to go on sale in China on September 24 via the Oppo online store. The Oppo Find X10 is offered in Light Titanium, Ice Blue, and Qingcheng (translated from Chinese) colour options. However, the Find X10 E will not ship in the Qingcheng shade. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will be available for purchase in Light Titanium, Moon White, and Warm Orange colourways.

Oppo Find X10 features a 200-megapixel primary rear camera

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is a dual-SIM handset that ships with Android 17-based ColorOS 17. It sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to a 288Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 450 ppi pixel density. The handset also ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is the flagship 2nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which delivers a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. The phone also features an ARM Mali G2 Ultra GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel (f/1.5) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 124-degree field of view, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. The phone is capable of recording videos at up to 8K and 4K/60 fps.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The phone also features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and face unlock support for security. It measures 161.32 x 76.57 x 8.4mm and weighs about 235g.

Oppo Find X10 Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X10 offers the same SIM support and OS as the Pro Max model. It sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,768 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, up to 288Hz touch sampling rate, and 462 ppi pixel density. It also gets the same ingress protection (IP) ratings as the Pro Max model.

The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, which is built on a 3nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz, powers the new Oppo Find X10. It also features the ARM Mali Drage MC12 GPU. It features the same RAM, storage, fingerprint scanner, onboard sensors, connectivity options, battery, and charging support as the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The phone measures 156.51 x 74.29 x 8.35mm and weighs about 216g.

For optics, the Oppo Find X10 also carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel (f/1.6) main shooter with OIS, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto camera with up to 2.8x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. The phone sports the same selfie camera as the Pro Max model. It can record videos at up to 8K/30 fps.

Oppo Find X10 E Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X10 E is also a dual-SIM phone that ships with the latest ColorOS version. It features a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 460 ppi pixel density, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The phone ships with the same IP ratings as the other two phones.

Powering the Oppo Find X10 E is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.73GHz. It also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, and the Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU. The phone also gets the same connectivity options, onboard sensors, and charging support as the Oppo Find X10. It packs a 7,025mAh battery. The handset measures 156.98 x 73.93 x 7.99mm and weighs about 203g.

For optics, the Oppo Find X10 E boasts a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.6) primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom. It also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone can record videos at up to 4K/60 fps.