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OnePlus 16 to Feature Ultra-Thin Bezels as New Display and Design Details Emerge

The executive also explained the OnePlus 16’s shortcut key and its preset functions.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 13:30 IST
OnePlus 16 to Feature Ultra-Thin Bezels as New Display and Design Details Emerge

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 16 will be available in three colourways in China

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Highlights
  • The OnePlus 16 is already on pre-order in China
  • The phone’s design appears similar to the OnePlus 15
  • OnePlus claims thinner display bezels and a customisable shortcut key
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After officially revealing the phone's design, OnePlus has now explained the details behind its latest flagship's design. OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis, in a post, detailed the phone's familiar-looking design, focusing on the materials used, slimmer display borders and the customisable shortcut key. The executive also explained a new process for the Mars-inspired colourway. Previous details revealed that the phone will be offered in a 1TB storage variant and will feature a 200-megapixel camera and a 165Hz high-refresh-rate display.

OnePlus 16 Design Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis shared additional details about the OnePlus 16's design in two Weibo posts. OnePlus recently revealed the phone's design, colourways, and storage variants when it opened pre-orders in China.

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In a post, a OnePlus executive explained that the OnePlus 16's design will retain its minimalist, refined, flat look from the previous generation. The smartphone will feature a flat display with ultra-thin bezels on all four sides. It will also retain the rounded corners from the previous model. He said the square camera deco and frame are made of metal. Li Jie Louis also explained the brand's customisable shortcut key. He said that it will have 9 preset functions. A single press will activate the silent profile, flashlight, and recording features.

In a separate post, Li Jie Louis also explained the company's reasoning behind the Martian Masterpiece colourway. He added that the finish has a unique, refined texture that does not attract fingerprints. The metal finish on the camera deco and metal frame comes from a new microcrystalline forging process.

As per a previous report, the OnePlus is available in three colourways: Tomorrow's Star, Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest. It isn't clear if these colourways will be exclusive to China. The Tomorrow's Star finish will feature a unique system with embedded lights that reveal coordinates.

A recent report claims the phone will have a flat 165Hz refresh-rate display manufactured by BOE. OnePlus has reportedly opted for BOE's X4 panel, which is claimed to support an enhanced 185Hz refresh rate in gaming mode. The device is said to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, reportedly built on a 2nm node. It will have a 200-megapixel primary camera and feature a 9,000-mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 Design, OnePlus, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus 16 features
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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