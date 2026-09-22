ChatGPT has started rolling out a new Privacy Center. The new option will appear in the account menu and offer insights about privacy-related features and settings that manage them. The Privacy Center classifies features into three categories —Personalised chats and ads, Chat privacy and Data use and access. The Personalised chats and ads will help users understand how ChatGPT handles features such as memory, personalised chats, ads, data use, apps, and account security.

ChatGPT Gets Privacy Center

OpenAI, in a blog post on Tuesday, announced the addition of a Privacy Center to ChatGPT. The new option shows what various privacy controls do and provides direct links to manage them within ChatGPT. The company confirmed that the new feature does not replace existing privacy controls in Settings. Instead, it says Privacy Center explains what each one does and helps users find the relevant setting when they want to make a change.

The privacy controls remain in Settings. It is available for signed-in ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, Pro, and Business accounts on the web. The new option is also rolling out for ChatGPT apps for iOS and Android. The rollout does not include ChatGPT Enterprise, Edu, or ChatGPT for Healthcare.

OpenAI notes that the privacy features and controls can vary based on the user's plan, region, account, and workspace settings. Users may not see Privacy Center immediately while the feature is being rolled out.

How to Open Privacy Center in ChatGPT

Web users can access it by opening the account menu >select Help >select Privacy Center .

>select >select . On iPhone, users can go to Settings >select Privacy Center.

>select On Android, open Settings > select Privacy center.

> select On desktop, users can select Privacy center from the Help menu.

OpenAI states that opening Privacy Center does not automatically change privacy settings, delete conversations or other data, or override an organisation's policies.

The Privacy Centre organises related features into three categories. The first category is the Personalised chats and ads section, which shows details about features that can affect how ChatGPT personalises the experience. It allows users to review information about Memory. OpenAI confirms that deleting a chat does not automatically delete a memory saved from that conversation. The section also covers personalised ads and location for eligible users.

The second one is the Chat privacy section, which offers information about Temporary Chat and opens the option to start one. Finally, the Data use and access section covers plugins and apps, model improvement, and the export or deletion of data.