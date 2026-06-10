Technology News
English Edition

No Tech Rule Exemption for Apple, EU Regulators Say Amid Spat Over Siri AI Delay

Apple said it detailed its plans for Siri AI to EU regulators six months ago, along with a proposal to allow secure third-party access to user data.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 June 2026 10:47 IST
No Tech Rule Exemption for Apple, EU Regulators Say Amid Spat Over Siri AI Delay

Apple says virtual AI assistants would have unprecedented access to a wide swath of personal data

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple's Siri AI won't be available in the EU later this year
  • The launch of the AI assistant will also be delayed in China
  • Apple has blamed EU regulations for the delayed launch in the EU
Advertisement

EU regulators slammed Apple on Tuesday for blaming EU tech rules for its decision not to roll out its upgraded assistant Siri AI in the European Union for now, saying they had rejected the company's request for an 18-month exemption from its obligations.

The iPhone maker on Tuesday said Siri AI would not be available initially in the EU on iPhones or iPads and faulted the European Commission for refusing to engage constructively with them to ensure privacy and security on their devices.

VoltApple Discussion
Explore More...

It told regulators of its plans to introduce an intermediary over an 18-month period to allow virtual assistants to access Siri AI safely but the request was turned down.

Apple executives, at a briefing with reporters at Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters, said that virtual AI assistants would have unprecedented access to a wide swath of personal data on a user's device, including virtually all of their communications.

Apple said it detailed its plans for Siri AI to EU regulators six months ago, along with a technical proposal to allow secure third-party access to that data.

"In essence, a commission that's asking us to conduct a very risky experiment on many, many, many tens of millions of users," Greg Joswiak, Apple's marketing chief, told reporters, "and we only want to ship these capabilities when we can do so safely."

The commission repudiated Apple's criticism.

"The decision not to roll out Siri AI in the EU is Apple's and Apple's only," spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters in Brussels, saying there was nothing in the Digital Markets Act to stop the company from introducing new products in the EU.

"Apple was simply unable to develop interoperability solutions that meet essential EU privacy and security standards," Regnier said.

"Instead of trying to find a suitable compliance solution, Apple simply made a request to the European Commission to be exempted from their interoperability obligations under the DMA - and this for at least 18 months. That's not an option," Regnier said.

Europe accounted for nearly 27% of Apple's total sales in its last fiscal year. The company does not break out sales for the EU.

Apple said that the DMA had forced it to postpone the rollout of several features in the EU, including iPhone mirroring to Mac and live translation with AirPods as well as location-based features in Maps.

The DMA aims to rein in the power of Big Tech, give rivals more leeway to compete and consumers more choice.

DMA breaches can cost companies fines as much as 10% of their global annual turnover.

© Thomson Reuters 2026

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Intelligence, Siri, Siri AI, AI
ChatGPT Could Soon Become an AI Superapp With Coding Tools and Agents: Report

Related Stories

No Tech Rule Exemption for Apple, EU Regulators Say Amid Spat Over Siri AI Delay
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Appears on Certification Website Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  2. Shift Up Comments on Design of Stellar Blade: Blood Rain's New Protagonist
  3. OnePlus 15 Reportedly Gains AirDrop Support Through Quick Share
  4. Lava Bold N2 5G Goes on Sale in India With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Offers
  5. Craig Federighi Explains Why Apple Finally Built a Dedicated Siri AI App
#Latest Stories
  1. No Tech Rule Exemption for Apple, EU Regulators Say Amid Spat Over Siri AI Delay
  2. Starlink's India Launch Plans Said to Face Regulatory Hurdles Over Security Concerns Linked to Iran Conflict
  3. ChatGPT Could Soon Become an AI Superapp With Coding Tools and Agents: Report
  4. WWDC 2026: Craig Federighi Explains Apple's Decision to Launch a Siri AI App
  5. Samsung Galaxy A27 European Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch; Base Model May See Price Hike
  6. James Webb Space Telescope Weighs Most Distant Dormant Black Hole Ever Detected
  7. Stellar Blade: Blood Rain Protagonist Will Have More of a Personality, Says Shift Up
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 Reportedly Set to Launch in 2027 With 5G Connectivity
  9. iOS 27 Finally Adds Separate Volume Controls for Ringtones and Alarms, Just Like Android Phones
  10. UK Regulator Proposes Allowing Retail Funds to Hold Up to 10 Percent in Crypto ETNs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »