Apple raised prices across much of its hardware portfolio in India last month. While iPads, Macs, and other smart home devices were affected by the price hikes, iPhones have been spared till now, but that may soon change. According to a tipster, the Cupertino-based tech giant could soon increase the prices of the iPhone 17 series in India. Fresh iPhone stocks are reportedly expected to reach dealers in India by next weekend.

iPhone 17 Series Price Hike (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav, in a post on X, said that Apple has informed iPlanet dealers about an upcoming price revision for the iPhone 17 series in India. The standard iPhone 17 could become more expensive by Rs. 12,000, with its price adjusting to Rs. 94,990 for the base variant with 256GB of storage.

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Apple has informed iPlanet dealers that the iPhone 17 could start at ₹94,990 in India from the first week of August, a ₹12,000 jump from the iPhone 17's launch price of ₹82,990.



The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could also see similar price hikes.



I've… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 22, 2026

For context, it was launched in India in September 2025 at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs. 1,02,900 for the 512GB storage model.

Similar price hikes are also tipped to affect other models in the iPhone 17 lineup, such as the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Their purported prices, however, have yet to be revealed. Both models are currently listed at starting prices of Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively.

Further, there is no word on whether the price of the iPhone Air in India could be hiked, too.

The tipster also hinted towards an ongoing supply crunch for the iPhone 17 series retail units. As per the leak, Apple has informed its supply chain that fresh iPhone inventory should reach dealers by next weekend, while availability is currently disrupted across India.

This latest leak isn't entirely out of the blue. Apple recently increased iPhone prices in Japan by up to 11.3 per cent. The standard iPhone 17, for example, went from JPY 129,800 (roughly Rs. 76,900) to JPY 142,800 (roughly Rs. 84,600). Similar revisions were also reportedly made to the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple also carried out a broader price revision in India last month. As such, several Mac, MacBook, iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod models have become more expensive, with increases ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. Apple attributed the increases to rising DRAM and NAND flash storage costs amid growing demand for components from the AI industry.

The iPhone lineup, Apple Watch models, and AirPods were, notably, spared during that round of revisions.