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Apple Could Hike iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices in India From August, Tipster Claims

The tipster also hinted towards an ongoing supply crunch for the iPhone 17 series retail units.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 July 2026 09:03 IST
Apple Could Hike iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices in India From August, Tipster Claims

iPhone 17 was launched at the same price as 16, but with double the storage

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Highlights
  • The price of the iPhone 17 is tipped to rise by Rs. 12,000
  • iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to see price hikes as well
  • Apple recently raised iPhone prices in Japan
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Apple raised prices across much of its hardware portfolio in India last month. While iPads, Macs, and other smart home devices were affected by the price hikes, iPhones have been spared till now, but that may soon change. According to a tipster, the Cupertino-based tech giant could soon increase the prices of the iPhone 17 series in India. Fresh iPhone stocks are reportedly expected to reach dealers in India by next weekend.

iPhone 17 Series Price Hike (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav, in a post on X, said that Apple has informed iPlanet dealers about an upcoming price revision for the iPhone 17 series in India. The standard iPhone 17 could become more expensive by Rs. 12,000, with its price adjusting to Rs. 94,990 for the base variant with 256GB of storage.

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For context, it was launched in India in September 2025 at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs. 1,02,900 for the 512GB storage model.

Similar price hikes are also tipped to affect other models in the iPhone 17 lineup, such as the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Their purported prices, however, have yet to be revealed. Both models are currently listed at starting prices of Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively.

Further, there is no word on whether the price of the iPhone Air in India could be hiked, too.

The tipster also hinted towards an ongoing supply crunch for the iPhone 17 series retail units. As per the leak, Apple has informed its supply chain that fresh iPhone inventory should reach dealers by next weekend, while availability is currently disrupted across India.

This latest leak isn't entirely out of the blue. Apple recently increased iPhone prices in Japan by up to 11.3 per cent. The standard iPhone 17, for example, went from JPY 129,800 (roughly Rs. 76,900) to JPY 142,800 (roughly Rs. 84,600). Similar revisions were also reportedly made to the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple also carried out a broader price revision in India last month. As such, several Mac, MacBook, iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod models have become more expensive, with increases ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. Apple attributed the increases to rising DRAM and NAND flash storage costs amid growing demand for components from the AI industry.

The iPhone lineup, Apple Watch models, and AirPods were, notably, spared during that round of revisions.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 price in India, iPhone 17 specifications, iPhone 17 Pro Price In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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