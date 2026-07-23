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Apple Plans to Overhaul Mac Lineup With Launch of New MacBook Pro, iMac and MacBook Neo Models: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch new Mac devices to “capitalise” on increasing AI demand.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 12:28 IST
Apple Plans to Overhaul Mac Lineup With Launch of New MacBook Pro, iMac and MacBook Neo Models: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook (2026) was recently refreshed with M5 Max and M5 Pro SoCs

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Highlights
  • MacBook Neo could be refreshed with an A19 Pro chipset
  • MacBook Pro could launch with the new M6 processor
  • Apple has yet to confirm the launch of new Mac devices
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Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro lineup with its most powerful M5 Max and M5 Pro processors earlier this year, in March. Recently, a report highlighted that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to overhaul the Apple Silicon M series processors for its Mac lineup, with the company skipping the higher-end M6 Pro and M6 Max processors. Now, a report points out that the Tim Cook-led company is also planning to overhaul the entire Mac lineup by next year, with the first device launching as soon as this year. Apart from the higher-end MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, the company might also launch the new MacBook Neo.

Apple's Upcoming Mac Series Devices (Expected)

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reports that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to refresh all the Mac devices it currently sells by next year, as part of the company's overhaul strategy. The report highlights that Apple wishes to “capitalise” on the growing demand for more powerful devices, which the unprecedented AI boom has reportedly fueled. While a few devices might arrive by the end of this year, other devices are said to launch next year.

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The company will reportedly first refresh the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, codenamed J804, with the Apple Silicon M6 processor, making it one of the first devices to feature the chipset. Moreover, two new iMac models, codenamed J833 and J834, could also launch with the new processor. Similarly, the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, codenamed J913 and J915, could also get refreshed early next year. However, it might not get a design refresh.

Currently, Apple's most affordable MacBook is the MacBook Neo, which is powered by the A16 Pro chipset, which is also found on the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. The company is also planning to launch a new MacBook Neo model, which could arrive with an A19 Pro processor. The refreshed version of the entry-level Apple laptop is currently said to be in development, along with new iMac models, which might get upgraded with an OLED display.

On top of this, the Tim Cook-led tech giant is also reportedly working to refresh the Mac Mini and Mac Studio models. The company is said to be testing the Mac Mini with the M5 Pro and M6 processors. On the other hand, the Mac Studio model is reportedly being tested with the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chipsets. However, Apple has yet to confirm these details.

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Further reading: MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Neo, iMac, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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