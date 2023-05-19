Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G have been launched in India as the latest feature phones by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new phones come with NPC's (National Payment Corporation) 123PAY support for executing digital payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and include wireless FM streaming support. The Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 feature a 1.8-inch QQVGA display and have a polycarbonate nano build with an IP52 water resistance. The Nokia 105 is backed by a 1,000mAh battery, whereas the Nokia 106 has a 1,450mAh battery.

Nokia 105, Nokia 106 price in India, availability

The Nokia 105 is priced at Rs. 1,299, while the Nokia 106 has a price tag of Rs. 2,199. The former comes in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red colour options, whereas the Nokia 106 is offered in Blue and Charcoal shades. Both the new models are currently available for purchase via the Nokia India website.

Nokia 105, Nokia 106 specifications

The Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 feature 1.8-inch QVGA displays and run on the Series 30+ operating system. Both the models come with FM radio with wired and wireless modes. The Nokia phones feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and include a micro-USB port. They come with Inbuilt UPI 123PAY support that allows users to do instant payments using Unified Payment Interface (UPI) system without internet access.

On the other hand, the Nokia 106 features an inbuilt MP3 player and offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity. It includes a voice recorder and features a microSD card slot for expanding the inbuilt storage by up to 32GB.

Nokia 105 is equipped with a 1,000mAh battery that can deliver up to 12 hours of talk time or up to 22 days of standby time. Whereas, the Nokia 106 4G has a 1,450mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of talk time and up to 12 days of standby time.

The Nokia 105 measures 115.07x49.4x14.45mm and weighs 78.7 grams. Meanwhile, the Nokia 106 measures 121.5x50x14.4mm and weighs 93 grams.

