Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Not Planning to Replace Default Search Engine From Google to Microsoft's Bing Any Time Soon: Report

Samsung Not Planning to Replace Default Search Engine From Google to Microsoft's Bing Any Time Soon: Report

Samsung has suspended an internal review that explored replacing Google with Bing on its web-browsing app.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 May 2023 17:39 IST
Samsung Not Planning to Replace Default Search Engine From Google to Microsoft's Bing Any Time Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Google comes pre-installed on the Samsung's smartphones

Highlights
  • Samsung considering a potential shift to Bing was reported last month
  • Shares of Alphabet gained more than 1 percent in premarket trading
  • Microsoft shares were down about 1 percent

Samsung Electronics will not change the default search engine on its smartphones from Google to Microsoft's Bing any time soon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet gained more than 1 percent in premarket trading. Microsoft shares were down about 1 percent.

Samsung has suspended an internal review that explored replacing Google with Bing on its web-browsing app, which comes pre-installed on the company's smartphones, according to the report.

Google, Samsung, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

A sizable part of the revenue earned by search-engine companies comes from their long-term partnerships with phone makers such as Apple and Xiaomi.

Google earns an estimated $3 billion (roughly Rs. 24,625 crore) in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, according to an April 16 report by the New York Times.

Samsung considering a potential shift to Bing was first reported last month and had weighed on Alphabet's shares at the time.

The integration of OpenAI's artificial intelligence technology into Microsoft-owned Bing has driven people to the little-used search engine and helped it compete better with market leader Google in page visits growth, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb.

At the time, Google's reaction to the threat was "panic" as the company earns an estimated $3 billion (roughly Rs. 24,625 crore) in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, the report last month said.

The report also mentioned that Google was racing to build an all-new AI-powered search engine that would offer a more personalized experience than its current service, which is also set to be upgraded with AI features.

© Thomson Reuters 2023  

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung phone, Google, Microsoft
ED Seizes Rs. 8.26 Crore in Case Against Pigeon Education Technology, Alleges Firm Is Chinese-Owned

Related Stories

Samsung Not Planning to Replace Default Search Engine From Google to Microsoft's Bing Any Time Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
  5. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  6. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
  7. Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With These New Features: Check Here
  8. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  10. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 105 (2023), Nokia 106 4G With Inbuilt 123PAY, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Tesla 'Serious' on Setting Up Production, Innovation Base in India, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  3. Google Pixel 7a Survives JerryRigEverything's Durability Test; Seems Better Than Pixel 7 Pro
  4. Samsung Not Planning to Replace Default Search Engine From Google to Microsoft's Bing Any Time Soon: Report
  5. Google Announces New Accessibility Features for Android Devices: All Details
  6. ED Seizes Rs. 8.26 Crore in Case Against Pigeon Education Technology, Alleges Firm Is Chinese-Owned
  7. OnePlus Fold, Oppo Find N3 Key Specifications Leaked, May Get Similar Features: All Details
  8. Mortal Kombat 1 Announced With Skull-Krushing Trailer, Launches September 19
  9. Apple Reality Pro Headset Will Feature External Display Showing Facial Expressions of User: Mark Gurman
  10. Hong Kong Commences CBDC Pilot; Multiple Fintech Players Onboarded for Trial of e-HKD
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.