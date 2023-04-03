Nokia C12 Plus was unveiled in India last week as the latest entry-level smartphone by the Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new C12 series handset runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) and has a 6.3-inch HD+ display. Powered by an octa-core Unisoc SoC, the Nokia C12 Plus packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Dual SIM connectivity, expandable storage, a 4,000mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor are the other key highlights of the model. HMD Global unveiled the entry-level Nokia C12 in January and followed up with Nokia C12 in March. The Nokia C12 Plus is the most premium offering in the lineup.

Nokia C12 Plus price in India, availability

Nokia C12 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 7,999 for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage variant. Nokia's official India website doesn't mention the availability details of the new device.

For comparison, the Nokia C12 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the lone 2GB + 64GB storage variant, while the Nokia C12 Pro costs Rs. 6,999 for the base 2GB of RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Nokia C12 Plus specifications

The new Nokia C12 Plus runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720 X 1,520 pixels) display. The display has a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie shooter. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SoC with a maximum clock frequency of 1.6Hz. This CPU speed is associated with SC9863A1. It packs 2GB of RAM.

For optics, the Nokia C12 Plus carries an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor with autofocus and an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It offers 32GB of onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Nokia C12 Plus include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. This is an upgrade compared to the 3,000mAh battery on the Nokia C12 and Nokia C12 Pro.

