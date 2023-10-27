Technology News

Tecno Spark 20, Spark Go 2024 Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, May Launch Soon

Tecno Spark 20 is expected to run on an octa-core processor with the model number MT6769V/CZ.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 October 2023 09:51 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 20 series will succeed the Spark 10 lineup that launched earlier this year

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 10 series was launched earlier this year
  • Last month, the Tecno Spark 20C was spotted on the Geekbench
  • Tecno Spark 20 could come pre-loaded with Android 13
Tecno Spark 20 is expected to be launched soon in India as well as global markets. Ahead of an official announcement, the smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console database, with the model number K5J. The Spark 20 lineup is said to include three smartphones — the Tecno Spark 20C, Tecno Spark 20, and Tecno Spark 20 5G. Last month, the Tecno Spark 20C was spotted on the Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG certification sites, indicating at the smartphone's imminent launch. 

The Tecno Spark 10 series was launched earlier this year. The lineup includes the Tecno Spark 10, Tecno Spark 10 5G, the Tecno Spark 10C, and the Tecno Spark 10 Pro. The series also added a Spark 10 Pro Explorer Edition to celebrate the success of the Chandrayaan-3. Tecno is now said to be working on the upcoming Spark 20 series. The base 4G variant of the series was reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console database, alongside the Tecno Spark Go 2024, as per MySmartPrice. 

As per the listing, the upcoming Tecno Spark 20 is said to run on an octa-core processor with the model number MT6769V/CZ, the report states. This could be MediaTek's Helio G85 SoC. Moreover, the smartphone is said to sport a 720X1612 pixels resolution display, with 320ppi pixel density. It could come pre-loaded with Android 13, and pack 4GB of RAM. 

TECNO SPARK 20 KJ5 Google Play Console Tecno Spark 20

Tecno Spark 20 on Google Play Console database
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

 

On the other hand, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 is said to pack an octa-core UniSoC T606 processor with a Mali G57 GPU. For display, it is expected to offer 720X1612 pixels resolution and 320ppi pixel density. The smartphone could get 3GB RAM and boot Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Last month, the Tecno Spark 20C surfaced on Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench. It is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. For software, the smartphone could run Android 13 out-of-the-box with HiOS 13 skin on top. Similar to Tecno Spark 20, the Spark 20C is also said to get 3.72GB of memory, which translates to 4GB RAM on paper. 

Further reading: Tecno Spark 20, Tecno Spark 20 5G, Tecno Spark 20C, Tecno Spark 20 Google Play Console database
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
SteamVR 2.0 Launched With New Store UI, Dual-Cursor Typing, More
OnePlus Open Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

