Nokia is reportedly gearing up to refresh the Nokia 225 4G. Ahead of any official announcement, renders of the 2024 edition of the feature phone have leaked online alongside a few specifications. The renders suggest two colour options for the Nokia 225. It is said to come with a USB Type-C port and HMD's in-house S30+ OS. It could pack 64MB of RAM and 128MB of storage. The upcoming Nokia 225 4G 2024 edition is expected to be identical to its 2020 version.

Known tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Android Headlines, leaked the renders and specifications of the Nokia 225 4G 2024 edition. The leaked renders show the phone in pink and greenish blue shades with the HMD and Nokia branding at the back. It is seen to have a single camera sensor on the rear along with a flashlight.

The new Nokia 225 4G 2024 will reportedly run on S30+ OS and feature a 2.4-inch display with a number pad. It could get a VGA camera or a 3-megapixel camera on the rear. It is said to carry 128MB of storage and 64MB of RAM. The phone could be powered by a 1,450mAh battery. This would be a slight increase over the 1,150mAh battery of the Nokia 225 4G 2020 model.

Nokia 225 4G 2024 is expected to come with a USB Type-C port. It might get a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Besides the larger battery and a USB Type-C port, the new model is likely to be similar to its 2020 counterpart.

The Nokia 225 4G 2024 could be priced at around EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 8,000). It is expected to go official in regions like Europe and Africa later this month. It might not see a US release.

HMD launched the Nokia 225 4G back in 2020 with a price tag of Rs. 3,499.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.