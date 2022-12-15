Technology News
Nokia C31 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,050mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia C31 price starts at Rs. 8,999 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia C31 is offered in Charcoal and Mint shades

Highlights
  • Nokia C31 runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box
  • The handset is equipped with 128GB of onboard storage
  • Nokia C31 supports 10W charging

Nokia C31 was launched in India on Thursday as the latest smartphone in the company's C series portfolio. Unveiled in select global markets in September, the affordable Nokia phone comes with features including triple rear cameras, a 6.7-inch display and an octa-core SoC. The Nokia C31 runs on Android 12 and packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The new smartphone is backed by a 5,050mAh battery that is said to deliver up to three days of battery life on a single charge.

Nokia C31 price in India, availability

Price of the Nokia C31 in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999. It is offered in Charcoal and Mint shades and is currently available for purchase via the Nokia India website.

The Nokia C31 was launched in global markets except India in September with a starting price tag of EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

Nokia C31 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C31 runs on Android 12 and features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a water-drop style notch and 2.5D glass protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor with a peak speed of 1.6Hz. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Nokia C31 has a triple rear camera setup comprising 13-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The Google-backed rear cameras support different camera modes including portrait mode, HDR, and night mode. It comes with 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via the dedicated microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on Nokia C31 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, AGPS, Galileo, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port. The phone also includes a rear-mount fingerprint sensor for authentication. It also has an IP52 water-resistant design.

The Nokia C31 packs a 5,050mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It is claimed to deliver up to three days of battery life on a single charge. It measures 169.2x77.98x8.6mm and weighs about 200 grams.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor 1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
